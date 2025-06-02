PM Narendra Modi likely to drop the train to cashmere on June 6

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take off the train from the city of Katra to the Kashmir Valley on June 6.

“The Prime Minister could report the Vande Bharat de Katra train services in the Jammu division in Baramulla in the valley on June 6 because all the preparations for the train services received the final touch,” officials said.

The Vande Bharat train service in cashmere was to start on April 19, but the inauguration by the PM was postponed due to bad weather.

The Vande Bharat train service will be beneficial for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, because the blocking of the Jammu-Srinagar motorway frequently stops the passage of pilgrims.

Amarnath Yatra of this year begins on July 3 and will end on August 9 after 38 days.

Officials have said that if the needs that occur can be executed to eliminate the pilgrims rush, especially in the event of the highway blockade.

The Prime Minister will signal the Katra train to Baramulla and from Baramulla to Katra.

The PM will be aimed at a gathering at the Katra stadium and will also visit the highest rail bridge in the world on the Chenab river, in addition to the first bridge of respect on the railway in the Rasi district before reporting the Katra train services.

For the moment, the train will take place from Katra to Baramulla, but after completing the expansion work at Jammu station, including an increase in the number of platforms, the train for Valley will start Jammu's operations in Baramulla by August to September this year.

There will be no direct Delhi train or any other part in cashmere at present.

Passengers will have to land in Katra and change the train. Later, the same process will pass to Jammu.

During Operation Sindoor, a train carrying army soldiers was operated on the track to Srinagar.

A new track safety verifier was led after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and all the problems were solved with the deployment of more police staff and the strengthening of infrastructure.

On the total 272 km project, the Ingmpur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, 209 km was ordered in phases, with the first phase of the Qazigud-Baramulla section of 118 km in October 2009. Banihal-Sangaldan was released in February last year.

Work on the 46 km Sanggaldan-Reasi section was also completed in June of last year, leaving a total of 17 km between Rasi and Katra, which was completed almost three months ago, which led to the start of different train tests, including that of Vande Bharat.

The project included a cost of RS 41,000 crore on January 4, a successful test of an electrical train was carried out on the Katra-Banihal section.

The railways have organized test series in recent months on various segments of the track, including the two major stages of the Anji Khad and Chenab bridges.

The cashmere will obtain a new Vande Bharat Express train specially designed. This new semi-to-speed train will connect Katra and Srinagar.

The new high-speed semi-to-speed train connecting Katra and Srinagar will be the third train of this type at Jammu-et-Cachemire.

The inauguration of the Katra train service in Baramulla and Jammu in Baramulla before the end of the year will realize a dream of more than 70 years of the people of the Valley.

The train for cashmere will see a new dawn for horticulture, industries, education, transport of goods and the convenience of ordinary man.

The dream of a rail link between cashmere with Kenyakumari is likely to become a reality on June 6 when Prime Minister Modi wrote another glorious chapter in the history of development of Jammu-et-Cachemire.