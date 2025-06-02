Politics
PM Narendra Modi likely to drop the train to cashmere on June 6
PM Narendra Modi likely to drop the train to cashmere on June 6
Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take off the train from the city of Katra to the Kashmir Valley on June 6.
“The Prime Minister could report the Vande Bharat de Katra train services in the Jammu division in Baramulla in the valley on June 6 because all the preparations for the train services received the final touch,” officials said.
The Vande Bharat train service in cashmere was to start on April 19, but the inauguration by the PM was postponed due to bad weather.
The Vande Bharat train service will be beneficial for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, because the blocking of the Jammu-Srinagar motorway frequently stops the passage of pilgrims.
Amarnath Yatra of this year begins on July 3 and will end on August 9 after 38 days.
Officials have said that if the needs that occur can be executed to eliminate the pilgrims rush, especially in the event of the highway blockade.
The Prime Minister will signal the Katra train to Baramulla and from Baramulla to Katra.
The PM will be aimed at a gathering at the Katra stadium and will also visit the highest rail bridge in the world on the Chenab river, in addition to the first bridge of respect on the railway in the Rasi district before reporting the Katra train services.
For the moment, the train will take place from Katra to Baramulla, but after completing the expansion work at Jammu station, including an increase in the number of platforms, the train for Valley will start Jammu's operations in Baramulla by August to September this year.
There will be no direct Delhi train or any other part in cashmere at present.
Passengers will have to land in Katra and change the train. Later, the same process will pass to Jammu.
During Operation Sindoor, a train carrying army soldiers was operated on the track to Srinagar.
A new track safety verifier was led after the Pahalgam terrorist attack and all the problems were solved with the deployment of more police staff and the strengthening of infrastructure.
On the total 272 km project, the Ingmpur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, 209 km was ordered in phases, with the first phase of the Qazigud-Baramulla section of 118 km in October 2009. Banihal-Sangaldan was released in February last year.
Work on the 46 km Sanggaldan-Reasi section was also completed in June of last year, leaving a total of 17 km between Rasi and Katra, which was completed almost three months ago, which led to the start of different train tests, including that of Vande Bharat.
The project included a cost of RS 41,000 crore on January 4, a successful test of an electrical train was carried out on the Katra-Banihal section.
The railways have organized test series in recent months on various segments of the track, including the two major stages of the Anji Khad and Chenab bridges.
The cashmere will obtain a new Vande Bharat Express train specially designed. This new semi-to-speed train will connect Katra and Srinagar.
The new high-speed semi-to-speed train connecting Katra and Srinagar will be the third train of this type at Jammu-et-Cachemire.
The inauguration of the Katra train service in Baramulla and Jammu in Baramulla before the end of the year will realize a dream of more than 70 years of the people of the Valley.
The train for cashmere will see a new dawn for horticulture, industries, education, transport of goods and the convenience of ordinary man.
The dream of a rail link between cashmere with Kenyakumari is likely to become a reality on June 6 when Prime Minister Modi wrote another glorious chapter in the history of development of Jammu-et-Cachemire.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mangalorean.com/pm-narendra-modi-likely-to-flag-off-train-to-kashmir-on-june-6/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Reuters withdrew XI, Putin Longevity Video after China State TV pulled the legal permission to use it
- Donald Trump welcomed by hoots, applauding the opening of the United States after the request for censorship
- Zelensky meets the Turkish president in Ankara! Russia and the United States are the first round of peace talks in Ukraine
- Reformed UK is causing racist language and return of action | race
- England versus South Africa: Jacob Bethell touches the first century before Jofra Archer walks through Proteas
- A small earthquake shake East Bay – Mercury News
- Trump met hoots and bravo
- India rains made protruding: PM Modi to visit the Punjab with floodable strike on September 9; Yamuna continues to flow over the danger brand
- Thailand appoints the third prime minister for two years BBC News
- Sinner-Alcaraz US Open Final Starts after a security delay; Trump obtains applause, Boos
- Nigel Farage reveals the reason why he does not want the help of Boris Johnson | Politics | News
- Trump was booed to the last tennis competition of US Open