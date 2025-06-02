Rismon Sianipar warned the owner of the promotional fingerprints of the Jokowi diploma

Fajar.co.id, jakarta The former professor of the University of Mataram, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar, again ignited the public conversation on the academic history of the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This time, he revealed the figure whose position was most threatened in the question of the false Jokowi diploma. Thanks to the tweet on his personal social media, Rismon Sianipar revealed that the figure was the owner of the first impression. Rismon warned the preparation of the first printing owner before receiving an appeal from the authorities. The first printing owner, prepare that you will be called in court, he wrote on Monday (2/6/2025). Based on false thesis reports to criminal investigations and civil courts, he said. According to Rismon, the first printing owner must be ready to prove and provide a reconstruction of the ratification sheet of Jokowi's thesis. Of course, with Teknolongi used at that time in terms of modern technology in 1985. You must prove and rebuild the ratification sheet of Jokowi's thesis, he said. Who used very modern technology in 1985!, he explained. (Erfyansyah / fajar)

