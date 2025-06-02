The Lithuanian Minister of Defense accused Russia of making fun of the United States and called for military deterrence





The Lithuanian Minister of Defense, Dovile Akalien, accused the Russian authorities of “making fun” of the United States government in the midst of new efforts to organize peace talks. It was reported By Euronews, written Unn. Details In my opinion, they have already made fools of the American government by demonstrating that they do not respect any effort to achieve an agreement – Said Akalian. She added that the United States did not put pressure on Russia to make concessions to it or stop its military campaign against the Ukrainian civilian population. On the other hand, why should they stop? They transformed their economy into a military economy – The minister said. It is reported that Sakalene believes that Russia has no incitement to stop its campaign in Ukraine also because of its “imperialist” ambitions in Europe, which, according to the Minister, will be further strengthened by Kremlin cooperation with North Korea, Iran and China. The Russian military industry is really growing. And in Ukraine, they continue to move forward. Why should they stop? – underlined the head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense. According to information, the Minister answered a question on the first unsuccessful attempt at peace talks in Turkey when Putin refused to appear and sent a delegation led by presidential aid Vladimir Medinsky to meet his Ukrainian counterpart. Germany increases the size of its tanks in Lithuania to dissuade Russia – Bloomberg As a result, for the second round of talks, Zelensky told Turkish President Erdogan that he was ready to appear in Istanbul that Putin did the same. Akalien called for efforts to end the “justified” war, but believes that in the end, the only way to end it is by military deterrence. I think American efforts to end war are useful. We will see how it ends, but in my opinion, in the end, the only effective tool will be to relaunch the Ukrainian army and to constitute military power in Europe. This is the only deterrent that Russia understands – repeated the minister. Russia hopes the German brigade stationed in Lithuania – Spiegel

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unn.ua/en/news/lithuanian-defense-minister-accused-russia-of-mocking-the-us-and-called-for-military-deterrence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos