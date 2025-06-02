Telangana training day: PM Modi welcomes people on state day, says NDA Govt has undertaken





Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of Telangana on Monday on the day of training on Monday, declaring that the State made countless contributions to national progress, while the government of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has taken measures for their ease of life.

Prime Minister Modi declared, greetings to the wonderful inhabitants of Telangana on the day of their state of state. The state is known to make countless contributions to national progress. Over the past decade, the NDA government has taken many measures to stimulate the ease of life for the people of the state. That the people of the state have success and prosperity.

Telangana now celebrates its 11th day of the Foundation. As the youngest state, Telangana was officially trained on June 2, 2014. Each year, the people of the state commemorate this opportunity by organizing and participating in various events that pay tribute to the struggle and the sacrifices that led to his training. Due to the celebrations taking place in Gun Park in Nampally and the parade ground on June 2, traffic restrictions will be in force in the vicinity of 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The government of the State has announced its annual Pathakam prices, honoring 461 officers for their exceptional service, their bravery and their dedication among the police and fire services. Among the most prestigious of these honors, the police of Telangana Shourya Pathakamu, awarded for acts of heroism, which will be presented in Ch. Mahesh, G. Shobhan and A. Rakesh Kumar of the elite unity of the leviors.

In recognition of a very distinguished service, the police of Telangana Mahonnatha Seva Pathakamu will be awarded to B Srinivas Rao, Polu Ravinder, S Mahender, NV Kishan Rao, Boeni Kistaiah, as well as several other superior officers of various commissioners and special units.

History of Telangana's training On July 1, 2013, the Congress Working Committee adopted a resolution recommending Telangana training as a distinct state, in the midst of current events demanding its creation. In response, the government of the Union has appointed a group of ministers to examine the problem in detail.

Based on the conclusions of this group, the government accepted the state request. This finally led to the adoption of the Andhra Pradesh reorganization bill in Parliament in 2014.

