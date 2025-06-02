I am 90 percent of online online gaming funds online at … – Eramuslim





Eramuslim.com – The executive director of Sabang Merauke Circle, Syahganda Nainggolan, responded to the circulation of the allegedly votes of the former Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi. In the recording, Budi Arie would accuse PDIP and coordinating the Minister of Policy and Security Budi Gunawan as the party behind the news of the online game which led to its name. Syahganda considers that recording is observed more deeply, even binding it to the possibility of the flow of funds from online gaming practice to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). I am 90% sure that online gaming funds are heading for the Jokowi government, because it is the period of the presidential election, Syahganda said by speaking on the Bambang Widjojanto YouTube channel on Sunday (1/6/2025). In response, Syahganda proposed the training of an independent team he called Truth Commission. The objective is to conduct a complete investigation into the allegation, in particular in the context of the government's government transition Jokowi to the President -Elected Prabowo Subaianto. This concerns old and new power. Then a special team must be made to check it, strictly. Syahganda also underlined the position of Budi Arie who, according to him, had not been affected in the case of online play, even if he was previously Minister of Communication and Information. He suspected that it was linked to the role of Budi Arie in the group of Projo volunteers who supported Prabowo's victory. Why was Budi Arie not affected? Because he is part of Prabowo's victory yesterday, He said. A criticism was also made to the coherence of Budi Arie in the new government. Syahganda said that if he was at the post of the president, then the dismissal of figures that were no longer in accordance with the government's vision would soon be taken. If I became president, I immediately fired. Prabowo as president must have full power to make a decision, said Syahganda. He concluded. (Complete source: Rmol))

