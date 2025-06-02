



Good morning. On June 2, 1989, the classic cult Society of dead poets Created, urging us to seize the day and challenge the status quo. India is starting the week today with this provocative spirit. Here is the news menu of the day. Hot potato: CDS Row Op Sindoor General Defense Staff (CDS) The comments of Singapore of Anil Chauhan on the initial losses of Operation Sindoor Sparkle indignation. The Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress requires an immediate session of the Parliament, slamming the “self -faith” of the PM Modi and wondering why the defense chief spoke abroad. India was unpacking this fiery confrontation today. Golgappa Global: The Russian-Ukraine War degenerates Before the peace talks in Istanbul, Ukrainian drone strikes have reached more than 40 Russian planestargeting the Tu-95 and Tu-22 bombers in bases like Olenya. Russia confirms the attacks, relaxes a truck driver in Irkutsk. The help of Zelenskyy publishes a web spider emoji. India is following this intensification conflict today. Monday Masala: Keynote iata of PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers an opening speech at 5 p.m. at the 81st annual ITA general meeting in New Delhi, highlighting the ambitions of aviation from India. The accommodation of this World Summit underlines the economic rise of India. India is flying today high with Modi's vision. Bengal biryani: Dare d'Amit Shah in Mamata Minister of Union Home Amit Shah accuses Mamata Banerjee of the appeasement of minorities And helping the infiltration of Bangladesh, predicting his ouster 2026. He said that the riots of Murshidabad were sponsored by the state. India today feeds this electoral confrontation in 2026. Social media spices: the arrest of Sharmishtha Panoli Kolkata police defend Sharishtha Panoli arrest influencer For the abusive operation, Sindoor Notes, says that Law of the Land followed. Kangana Ranaut Slams The “North Korea” tactics of Mamata, supported by Pawan Kalyan and the Dutch deputy Geert Wilders. India today plunges into this political slugfest. Bihar Bites: Chirag Paswan's Chired Push LJP provides a Sankalp Sankalp Sabha Nav in Ara in Ara in Ara The beginnings of the Chirag Paswan survey in 2025. Tej Pratap Yadav, expelled from RJD, blames the “gourmet policy” in a letter to Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi. India Today follows this drama. Monk monk: northeast floods kill 25 Torrential rains cause Sudden floods and landslides, killing 25 in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripipura. Agartala faces the water frog; Assam's floods aggravate. Amit Shah calls Minister Himanta Sarma. India navigates today on this deluge. Madhya Pradesh Masala: Rahul's Congress Repamping Rahul Gandhi to visit Madhya Pradesh on June 3 to revise the Congress, meet deputies and workers from the post-modern Bhopal rally. The BJP calls it “political tourism”. India Today follows this counter-back. Bigot Bite: controversial gym ban A Viral remark of the Bhopal sub-inspector prohibiting Muslims from a gymnasiumSupported by deputy Alok Sharma, indignation sparks. The row follows the arrest of Mohammad Mohin Khan's coach. India probes this municipal push today. Southern Sizzler: Stalin DMK campaign Chief minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin launches the Poll Drive of DMK in 2026alleging the bJp submission of the AIADMK. DMK Eyes 200 on 234 seats. Rape of rape at Gang Karnataka: A 15 years old is raped twice in Karnatakathreatened with video leaks. Five accused are arrested, one on the run. A POCSO case is recorded. Message from Nepal: pro-monarchy protests The former deputy for Nepal and other leaders are Order for violation of limited areas During pro-monarchy demonstrations. The Rastriya Prajatantra (RPP) party calls a Kathmandu Bandh, defying the borders of the government. Separation bite: On June 1, 2001, the Crown Prince Dipendra would have killed nine members of the royal family of Nepal, notably King Birendra and Queen Aishwarya. According to him drunk, Dipendra fell off, dying three days later, leaving behind several questions. King Gyanendra's brother became the monarch in the midst of conspiracy theories, leading to the abolition of the monarchy in 2008. But the monarchy refuses to fade. Posted on: June 2, 2025 Settle

