New Delhi: India favorably plans an invitation from the Maldives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the Pays de la Ocean Indian strategically important in July, learned. This follows a strong reiteration of the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzus 2024 to Modi by the Minister of Maldives Affaires Abdulla Khaleel during his visit to India last week.Although he was too early to talk about the program or the agenda, he learned that one of the dates envisaged for the visit of Modis to the archipelago is on July 26, the day of the independence of the Maldives. If this happens, it will be Modi's first visit to the country since Muizzu took office in November 2023.Khaleel was in India last week for the third time this year, reporting an intention on the part of the Maldives to deepen links with India in the midst of concerns here and in the West about his links with China. With his Jaishankar counterpart, Khaleel examined bilateral cooperation in a range of fields, including development, defense and security and business and investment partnership. Jaishankar declared after the meeting that India remained attached to the progress and the development of the Maldives and also thanked it for solidarity with India on the issue of terrorism.Muizzu continued to strongly support that the Maldives will do nothing to harm the interests of the security of the India and that his decision to force Indian military personnel outside the country was based solely on the desire of the Maldivian peoples of independence and non-interference in internal affairs.In an interview with Ceylon today last week, the president said that the Maldives would not allow his geographic location to abuse by a country for deliberate attempts that undermine peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region. Our approach will always be for regional peace and sovereignty, and fair diplomacy with everyone, he said.India considers the Maldives as a key sea neighbor and an important partner in the first policy and vision of the Indias Mahasagar district (mutual and holistic advancement for safety and growth between regions). According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, the visit aimed to strengthen the full economic and maritime security partnership between the two countries. As Modi and Muizzu said in a joint press release after visiting the latter in India in October 2024, this partnership will be focused on people, oriented to the future and will act as an anchor of stability in the Indian Ocean region. Among the big points to remember of this visit, there was a decision to initiate discussions on a bilateral free trade agreement focused on the trade in goods and services between the 2 countries.
