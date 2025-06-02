The suspects hold six cops hostage, flee with a stolen trailer – Journal





Sahiwal: Seven armed suspects held six police officers under the threat of a weapon during a raid and fled with a stolen trailer during a workshop on Saturday. The incident occurred when officials of the Tandlianwala and Yousafwala police post officials tried jointly to recover a previously reported trailer.

According to information, the trailer was stolen on May 26 and a case was recorded under article 379 of the Pakistan Code (PPC) at the Tandlianwala Sadar police station in Faisalabad. The owner of the trailers also started his own research and located the vehicle in a workshop belonging to Jumma Khan.

Jumma Khan said the trailer was bought in good faith and asked the owner to bring the police if he had proof of property. The case was reported to Si Zahid Anjum of the Tandlianwala police, who then contacted the Yousafwala police, while the location fell under their jurisdiction.

A police team including if Zahid Anjum, Asis Hussain Masood and Nadeem Iqbal, the gendarme Ali Ahmed and others led the raid. During the operation, Jumma and his three sons would have held the officials under the threat of a firearm and Jaffar and Alam Khan would have left with the trailer while the rest of the suspects kept the officers at a distance.

The Yousafwala police then recorded a file under articles 506 / B, 353, 186, 148 and 149 against Jaffar, Mehran and Alam, their father Jumma and the Hussain Khan, Imran Khan and Qila Khan accomplices. The FIR was filed on the complaint of Si Zahid Farooq.

Yousufwala Sho Anjum said five of the seven suspects had been arrested in 24 hours and were currently in pre -trial detention.

