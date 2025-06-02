Politics
The Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom rents Op Sindoor, pm.
London, June 2: members of the Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom welcomed the decisive action of the government of the Prime Minister Narendra modi-dirigé against cross-border terrorism by the Sindoor operation and expressed the pride of India by giving an appropriate response to terror sponsored by Pakistan.
The feelings were taken up during a awareness program organized by the Indian Embassy in the United Kingdom here on Sunday (local time), where a multi-party parliamentary delegation by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ravi Shankar Prasad engaged with the diaspora, highlighting the non-equivocal terrorism of India.
The ninth of understands – Ravi Sankar Persad (BJP), Third Purder (BJP), Pressure (Senu in Chavvedi (Sena -Ubt), Elimad Almights (BJP), Customer) The former Minister MJ AKBAR having the former Signor of Ambrajra, arrived in the Patron Pattal (Tools).
The delegation was received by the High Commissioner of India in the United Kingdom, Vivek Doraiswami.
Following the interaction of the delegation with the Indian community in London on Sunday afternoon (local time), the members of the diaspora congratulated Operation Sindoor and the leadership of the government led by the Prime Minister.
A member of the Indian community, while praising the Indian Armed Forces for having succeeded in “Operation Sindoor,” said: “This (Operation Sindoor) is a huge success. We (India) showed Pakistan in just five days what we are able to do and its impact was felt worldwide. The latter commits a mishap, then India will enter Pakistan again and will give an appropriate response in a conflict, you never know which side a bomb will explode, but I think that everything that happened is a lesson for Pakistan. “”
Another member of the community said: “I salute the Sindoor and Sindoor operation is not only an ornament for a married woman, but I am a symbol of the unity of India and for the safeguard of our husband's life.”
A third community participant said: “It is great to be here at the Indian High Commissioner in the United Kingdom … I am really delighted to hear what Indian government officials have to say about the Sindoor operation and what happened recently in cashmere. As a woman of Indian origin who has a family in India and has traveled several times in cashmere in the past as a tourist … The way Indians can feel the house and protection. “
Another member of the diaspora said: “All the members of the Indian diaspora met today in the High Indian police station in the United Kingdom here and talk about India's collective position on terrorism and any action that India has taken terrorism of an appropriate response. As members of the Indian diaspora, want to send a message to the world against Pakistan.
The total delegation led by the BJP Ravi Shankar Prasad visited the Ambedkar museum in London during its visit to the British capital as part of the India awareness effort to transmit the unequivocal commitment of India to defeat terrorism.
The delegation visited the Ambedkar museum in London and paid tribute to Br Ambedkar.
According to sources, in the commemorating leadership and the vision of Babasaheb, the team of deputies also recalled that one of the most scandalous examples of terror and terror directed in Pakistan had started in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, “on the occasion of the adoption of our Constitution in that day.
The deputies underlined the determination of Indian democracy to face and defeat terrorism in all its forms.
During their four-day visit to Great Britain, the delegation should meet the president of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle; Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Minister of Indo-Pacific, deputy Catherine West; Members of the two chambers of the British Parliament and the main representatives of the media, reflection groups and the Indian diaspora.
The Indian Embassy in London earlier on X wrote: “A total parliamentary delegation including former ministers, deputies, and a former ambassador, arrived in London late this evening. Commitment to defeat terrorism.”
(The content of this article comes from a news agency and was not published by the AP7AM team.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ap7am.com/en/102062/indian-diaspora-in-uk-lauds-op-sindoor-pm-modis-leadership-against-terrorism
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- World Cup winner Glenn Maxwell withdraws from one -day international cricket
- Meet the man behind a Trump's President's land agenda
- Aurora activities can continue on Monday nights and can be displayed in the UK, North America and Australia.
- The Pakistani army uses cashmere to line their pockets, Ploot Nation: Adnan Sami
- The Senate is preparing to fight against Trump's big tax bill with GOP requests
- Sarebucks Stuns Taste Tennis World: Olympic Champion Fan Zhendong joins 1. FC Searb Birt
- Orban: Does Maga Hero and EU service have problems?
- When you meet the crisis business: lessons from the Ecuador Ecuador Ecuador
- Absent from Pancasila's birthday event, Jokowi skin allergy
- What if the final IPL match is swept? Rain likely to play Spassport in RCB vs Punjab Kings Game at Narendra Modi Stadium – Sports News
- What we have learned to watch 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Brady Martin
- Imran Khan refuses the polygraph test for the fourth time in the cases of May 9