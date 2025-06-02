Politics
The GMRK union or free trade? Boris Johnson: KN now.
Since 1996, the Turkish Union (EU) and the GMRK YRTT have been considered a revolutionary name over time. The arrow was the contribution to industry and the BTNLEME with the EU. However, for 29 years, he reveals that this understanding has become an arrow clamp which has become an arrow. Today, Turkey is subject to all the power of the GMRK Union without the complete EU food, but does not fold the decision -making mechanisms.
The EU does not do so neither the GMRK unit of agriculture, services and new commercial dynamics to modernize how to modernize. He always tells me.
It's time to ask the question under these conditions: Turkey should be prepared for a new paradigm change in the transsexual commercial strategy?
GMRK Union has no other
30 Mayta in Istanbul Meetings of the Foundation of Account Experts (HUV) In the conversation we needed, the former RGTNN General in the conversation we needed, Roberto Azevdo won this question a perspective of the ARPC: there is no high honey like the unity of GMRK. I haven't seen the world. While the Mercosur includes in Brazil, we had to obtain the approval of the Brchlege before seizing with Turkey. I think it should be withdrawn
Trkiye, exactly not full of Kulbn rules, but the decision has no chair in the table of decisions. This system does not include the key areas of the 21st century, such as digital trade, the service sector, public prisons and agriculture. On the other hand, there is no political will for any EU operation.
Boris Johnson: Kn Artk!
Former Babakan Boris Johnson, England, went further in our conversation after the panel:
It is no longer necessary for Turkey to remain with the EU. Turkey is an effective player ranging from Africa to Balkans, from Asia to Caucasus. Trade with the EU is of course wet, but you must also write your own classic match plan. He even answered the question of the Yellik brics: Brakn BRCSI is also the original Britse.
It happens with Yle. According to the latest information Johnson, free trade that should be signed between Turkey and the United Kingdom in July 2025 (STA), not just industrial products, not just agriculture, services, digital economy, public prisons
It will include strategic areas such as. It can be the first full -fueled StA model and equivalent to being withdrawn from the GMRK Union in Türkiye.
Requirements with figures
Volume of trade of 2023 from Türkiye -Year -Ear: 616 billion dollars
Total trade with the EU: $ 186 billion (30 centuries)
However, more than half of exports to Europe.
Turkey cannot understand free trade with the EU; EU countries are automatically put in Türkiye, but vice versa.
This leads to a disadvantage of the competitiveness of TRK products. At the same time, the service of Turkey in fields such as the service sector, electronic commerce and technological transfers.
Is a new sales card?
Turkey must be sent to a new generation commercial strategy. This strategy can be installed on 4 feet:
1- Bring the spirit to the GMRK union
Either a full or controlled k.
Continuing in its current form increases the strategic cost.
2- Understanding new generation free trade
St with G with such as the United Kingdom, the countries of Krfez, Anase, Mercosur, the United States, India, Mexico.
Not only industry, digital and green economy should be included.
3- Africa and Alm of Central Asia
The investment of the capacity of the investment, energy and infrastructure of Turkey can evolve towards the advantage here.
4- Clobale process chain strategy
Separation in ABD, friends of friends and loved ones such as Turkiye frkattr.
Turkey should consider the objective of being a location and a logistics.
When you define new rules
The fate of Turkey is no longer in one way. The GMRK Union must be replaced by a commercial diplomacy with the polar arrow, flexible and in Turkiye. This will lead to a geopolitical reputation not only the economic boiler.
It is time to make a new decision in the commercial level of the new world for a rule, not only the rules, but a new decision in the new level of world trade. Of course, diplomats, industrialists, TCCARLAR, IFTI, banks, technology giants to sit and speak by developing a common understanding
|
Sources
2/ https://yetkinreport.com/2025/06/02/gumruk-birligi-mi-serbest-ticaret-mi-boris-johnson-cikin-artik/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Everyone is Karyakarta': PM Modi is sitting in the last row in Sansad Karyashala in Delhi, delighted Kishan shares the photo
- Size 3.2 earthquakes near Blazanton, Alamida Province, California, USA
- Water announcing Rlyx to Peshawar on Imran was reactive
- Donald Trumps Us Us Open Appearance attracts a mixed reaction, causes delay
- Russia, China, India joins India against Kim against Trump in Beijing
- Russia attacks Kyiv government building
- No. 13 Gorillas Fall to No. 19 Bronchos, 27-24
- The three British kills killed in the Funicular Lisbon, say Portuguese police BBC News
- Trump could meet Xi Jinping during the October visit to South Korea for the Apec summit
- Donald Trump arrives at US Open Mens Final to Cheers and Boos after the broadcasters asked not to show any reactions
- Everyone who does not receive a British emergency warning on the phone -Full list
- England earns Record 342-Run victory in South Africa while Jacob Bethell First Hundred and Jofra Archer takes four wickets | Cricket -Nieuws