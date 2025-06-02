Myth of the Gen-Z opposition in Trkiye: what the data really show

A The common account, especially in foreign media, depicts young Turks as fundamentally opposed to the government. This idea is often resolved with little analysis and supervised as if the young people were intrinsically rebellious and began to reverse those who are in power.

But this view rests on a trembling floor in Trkiye. The hypothesis that young people automatically seek change or are unique. Being present at the demonstrations does not necessarily equivalent to a separate electoral position; Rather, this shows that among the inhabitants of the opposition, young people feel the responsibility of browsing the streets the most.

Recent studies and electoral data show that the voting models of young people in Trkiye do not differ significantly from those of older demographic data. The idea that Turkish politics undergoes a generational rupture seems to exaggerate the role of young people while minimizing wider societal changes.

The university students demonstrate against the decision of the University of Istanbul to cancel the diploma of the mayor of Istanbul Imamoglu at the main door of the University of Istanbul in Istanbul, March 19, 2025. (Photo: AFP)

What data reveal concerning the Z generation

University research offers a more anchored vision. According to survey data from International Social Survey Program (ISSP)There is little evidence suggesting that the young generations of Trkiye become less religious or more secular over time.

Professor Ali Carkoglu, who has been working on this data with Professor Ersin Kalaycioglu since 2008, underlines that the religious landscape of Trkiyes has remained coherent. In 2008 and 2019, the visions and practices of the world based on religion were spread between age groups.

The results of the Global Values ​​Survey (WVS) confirm this trend. A repeated question of the funeral, how often do you go to the mosque these days? shows no significant decrease in the attendance of mosque in young men between 1990 and 2018.

In a religious tradition where women rarely attend the mosque, male attendance serves as a stronger indicator. Over three decades, young men 'responses show remarkable stability, not suggesting any generational drift in religious practice.

Contrary to popular belief, the young people of the country do not move away from conservatism, because there remains a strong correlation between religious affiliation and the vote for conservative parties.

Teknofest Istanbul, Türkiye, May 1, 2023 (photo: AA)

Why the story “youth vs government” does not hold

Voting data questions the conviction that generation Z is politically detached from the rest of society. In reality, the young people of Trkiye vote in models similar to older voters. They are not uniformly anti-government or radical ideologically.

A visible trend among generation Z is the growing attraction of nationalism. However, nationalism in Trkiye is not a single unified political line. Some young nationalists align themselves with a more secular face of ideology, while others lean towards conservative nationalism.

As in any other demographic group, a segment of young nationalist voters supports President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while some others are opposition parties. The vote of young people reflects this diversity rather than presenting a single block of opposition.

The government is also aware of this trend and, in recent years, initiatives sponsored by the government as Teknofest have helped bridge divisions between young people. These events promote national pride by technology and defense achievements, crossing secular conservation lines and strengthening the accounts of national unity.

By promoting military-industrial achievements, he energizes nationalist pride and supports the story of a strong Turkish state, a message that resonates with many young people, whatever their ideological origin.

In addition, the President himself has used more and more nationalist rhetoric in recent years, whatever his policies.

The demonstrators stand in front of Turkish anti-riot police near the town hall of Istanbul on Monday. (AFP photo)

Rise of fragmented nationalism

The real political change in Trkiye seems to be in the nationalist spectrum, and not between generations. The May 2023 elections clearly indicated that a new reactive form of nationalism has gained force, especially among young voters.

This new nationalism is fluid. While some segments support the government, others support the balanced nationalist party, the good party (Iyi Party), or anti-migrant opposition groups, such as the Zafer party. This fragmentation transformed nationalism into a battlefield for influence rather than a fixed political identity.

At the same time, this fragmentation benefits the management coalition. Whether in the form of techno-nationalism or nationalist religious conservatism, it aligns with wider Erdogans and the agenda focused on sovereignty.

Rethink the myth of young Turks through the electoral results

The changes observed in the 2024 elections are often wrongly attributed to the activism of young people. Some conservative regions have moved to opposition, in particular to the CHP, but this trend was not motivated by young voters.

Political analysts like Evren Balta suggest that these changes result from internal realignments within the nationalist camp. Nationalist voters may have gone from the IYI party to the CHP, reflecting changes in political strategy rather than a generational surge.

These movements show that political changes in Trkiye arise more from the evolution of alliances and ideological recalibrations than from a generational fracture. Nationalism in its different forms remains the dominant political force.

Another point is that an important part of the votes lost by the ruling party and the development party (AK party) moved to another conservative party, the New Welfare Party (YRP), in the last elections. There is no evidence suggesting that YRP works as a movement for young people or attracts particular support from younger voters.

The myth that generation Z is intrinsically anti-government lack of evidence beyond their visibility in manifestations. With regard to the long -term vote and political orientation, the young people of Trkiye are part of a broader national trend rather than a distinct political force, and there is more than a segment of young people in the country.