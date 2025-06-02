



President Donald Trump and Elon Musk reflect on Doge's growth while Musk deviates from his position in the department in a large press conference

A new chain of burgers on the theme of President Donald Trump develops in Texas, and those who do not support him vocally find it bad.

A Lebanese immigrant named Roland Beauny would have opened the restaurant chain, “Trump Burger”, featuring hamburgers marked with the name of the president, American Flags and joke articles on the theme of his rivals. The chain currently has several locations in Texas, and food critics have offered their opinion on the food and policy of the new channel.

“I am waiting for my order to Trump Burger in Houston surrounded by goods, including baseball caps, wearing` Trump 2024 The Revenge Tour '' and red t-shirts featuring a favorite line of the 47th President of the United States ”

NGO, who said he maintained his private personal policy, added that when another customer asked for whom he voted in 2016, he said that he replied: “” I barely remember. It was a long time ago “

A hamburger is seen at the Trump Burger Restaurant, in Bellville, Texas, April 19, 2025. (Photo by Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP) (Photo by Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Democrats cannot buy anything like Trump's true authenticity

The critic noted that the logo of the restaurant chain “presents a cheeky anthropomorphic burger which nods with the president's comb with a wave of golden hair floating above the bun. The red, white and blue color scheme and countless references to Trump feel like a sanctuary to the president.”

“It is not easy to just enjoy your food at Trump Burger,” said the critic, saying that he had been approached by a professional imitator from Trump. “I was waiting for him to enter the” YMCA “at one point from our lunch.”

While arguing that Trump Burger's signature object was “coherent in his blandness” and criticized the philly cheese for his “Avare Portions”, he congratulated the “Chicken Sandwich First Lady” as “better than the burger, with a very grouped and missed chicken chest with two slices of American cheese”.

He also praised Milk-Shake to have an entirely American call.

“My restoration companion and I agreed that the use by Trump Burger of Blunham Blue Bell for Milkshakes was a highlight,” he wrote. “The simple but classic preparation with ice cream, milk and whipped cream on top seemed as American as the American flags that cover the restaurant.”

A motorcycle passes in front of the Trump Burger restaurant in Bellville, Texas, April 19, 2025. (Photo by Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP) (Photo by Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images) (Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images)

Click here for more media coverage and culture

While Donald Trump fans seem to be enthusiastic about the restaurant in their criticism, NGO was not the only culinary critic to leave a mixed criticism of the restaurant.

The food criticism of Mange Houston, Brittany Britto Garley, was much more explicit on his opinions on Trump, noting that the owner of Trump Burger “said that he thought that Trump had considerably improved the economy during his first presidency (spoiler: he did not do it).”

Garley described the humor of the “Brutale” restaurant with its interior jokes oriented towards a clientele supported by Trump.

“As for most aspects of Trump Burger, a menu is not only a menu. It takes blows and tries to bring the political points home with a brutal humor. The Biden Burger, who would be the Harris Burger '' on his Houston menu, has a 1 ounce beef pancake garnished with the” old tomato “and the elderly and the oldest Inflation ”. “It's a joke,” said a cashier when I asked if it was a real dish to order. “”

A menu is seen at the Trump Burger Restaurant in Bellville, Texas, April 19, 2025.

Click here to obtain the Fox News app

“Each location of Trump Burger tries to surpass himself in the nationalist and cult of personality,” wrote Garley, saying that, in a place, “the atmosphere was not festive – she was steep, uncertain and uncomfortable, especially for me, a woman of color.”

“If you are someone who voted for Trump and supports the many compromising decisions of his administration, this place is likely for you,” she wrote, arguing later, “however, for those who see Trump's inheritance differently-as a man who expelled innocent people; the printed division; irreparably, the people he was elected to serve.”

When contacted to comment, a Trump Burger official told Fox News Digital that some of the criticisms are not surprising due to the liberal pension of certain media.

“The Houston Chronicle maintains a predominantly liberal position, so we did not expect anything from a biased vision of everything that bears the name of Trump,” said Trump Burger manager.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/media/critics-fume-trump-burger-chain-growing-texas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos