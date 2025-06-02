China says that the United States has “seriously violated” the pricing truce





China claims that the United States has “seriously violated” its commercial truce and that it will take solid measures to defend its interests. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Washington had “seriously undermined” the agreement concluded during the talks in Geneva last month, when the two countries lowered the prices on goods imported from each other. The spokesman added that American actions also seriously violated the consensus reached during a telephone call in January between Chinese chief Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump. The comments arise after Trump said on Friday that China “completely violated its agreement with us”.

The American president did not give details, but the commercial representative Jamieson Greer later said that China had not deleted non -pricing obstacles, as agreed under the agreement. Under the commercial truce struck in May at a meeting in Geneva in May, the United States lowered the prices imposed on China goods from 145% to 30%. Reprisals in China on American products increased from 125% to 10%. Beijing said on Monday, American violations of the Agreement included stopping sales software sales of IT flea to Chinese companies, the warning against the use of fleas manufactured by the Chinese giant of Huawei technology and the cancellation of visas for Chinese students. The agreement concluded in Geneva surprised many analysts because it seemed that the two parties were incredibly distant on many commercial questions. This has shown that during face -to -face discussions, Washington and Beijing can reach agreements. But as rhetoric is again falling back, the fragility of the current truce has been highlighted and gives an indication to what extent it can be difficult to achieve a longer -term trade agreement.

Although the new accusations can suggest that the talks between Washington and Beijing do not go well, two senior managers of the White House suggested on Sunday that Trump and Xi could soon hold talks. The secretary of the Treasury, Bessent, told CBS News, the BBC news partner, that the details of the profession will be “pushed” once Xi and Trump will speak, but he did not say exactly when this conversation should occur. The director of the National Economic Council, Kevin Hassett, told ABC News that the two leaders should speak this week and “the two parties expressed their desire to speak”. “The main thing is that we must be ready in case things do not happen as we want,” said Hassett about the expected talks. But the Chinese team prefers the agreements to be made at a lower level before reaching the president's office. Last week, Trump announced that the United States would double its current steel and aluminum prices from 25% to 50%, starting on Wednesday. Speaking during a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Friday, Trump said that this decision would help stimulate the local steel industry and national supply, while reducing dependence on China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cj09dnzjdpzo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos