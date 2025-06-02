Anomaly of false electoral organizers »dilexis :: dialectic and analysis





[**]

Khairil Akbar, professor at the Faculty of Law of the USK, observer of democracy and elections and is the assistance team of the 2018 Aceh Panwaslih province. [Foto: dokumen untuk dialeksis.com]

Dialeksis.com | Notice – Not yet finished the question of the false diploma former Indonesian president, Joko Widodo, the phenomenon of false diplomas again underlined the recent attention of the public. This time, false diplomas are no longer wild questions, some have proven to falsify diplomas or use false diplomas in the elections.

Aries Sandi Darma Putra during the election of the regent / assistant regent of Pesawaran (Zainawi, 2025) and Trisal Tahir during the election of the mayor / assistant mayor of Palopo (Kartika, 2025) are two cases which are disqualified due to the problem of the proven diploma or cannot be affected by its authenticity by the Courtal Constitution (MK).

The disqualification sanctions carried out by the Constitutional Court such as a dashing war drum have been incorporated. The Constitutional Court looks hot of the fraudulent practice which has slowly undermined the sovereignty of the people. Unfortunately, such sanctions are only casuistics and only apply to the case dealt with by the Constitutional Court.

If it is managed by other institutions, history may be different. That is to say that the Indonesian electoral system is indeed designed so fragile. The disharmony which leads to the disparity is not only a problem between the institutions, even in the same agency.

This article will highlight the phenomenon of false diplomas which would be increasingly abnormal in the Indonesian electoral system. The anomaly is not simply because the election adheres to the principle of honest and the fair, also due to the response to the differences in principles, laws and ethics that have been described do not provide certainty and justice.

The anomaly is also due to the imposition of sanctions for very lame authors who do not seem to depend on the law, but on the law enforcement agency.

The phenomenon of the use of false diplomas in the organization of elections seems to be more and more normalized. This phenomenon is no longer the problem of candidates (participants in the elections), also entered and pollutes the room of the organization committees of the elections itself. Such a practice has certainly tarnished the principle of elections in the form of honest and fair.

The honest principle does not seem to be violated, even in the faded air. The phenomenon that occurs later means that the public asks for fear, honestly, is no longer relevant, or the election and honest is a dichotomy that cannot be respected?

If the two above cases require that candidates be disqualified, and if the sanctions are deemed appropriate, it is logical that the sanctions become the lowest standard for the electoral organizers. It is among the anomaly of the use of false diplomas in the organization of elections. Instead of drawing, the use of false diplomas by the electoral organizer even seemed to be tolerated.

Although the anomaly, such a reality often occurs in this country. Such anomalies are exactly like the violent attitude of the vigilante towards hungry thieves, but always polite and praise gourmet corrupters who sometimes win when they participate in the Democratic event.

Returning to the issue of false diplomas, the honorary council of the electoral organizer (DKPP) in the 300-PKE-DKPP / XI / 2024 decision-making issue imposed strong warning and dismissal sanctions on the post at Tertifu as president of the west of the west.

Based on the correct legal logic which, in principle, the weight of sanctions applies to those who hold confidence, authority and nobility (nobility obliges), then sanctions are clearly a disabled logic.

Titi Anggraeni has even accused DKPP decisions such as protecting certain groups and Korsa (jakartasatu.com, 20/05/2025), instead of being oriented towards credible and clean organizers.

Studying the case carefully, what Titi said was still quite moderate. The reason is that this case is not even an ethical problem, also the offense.

Before entering into the discussion of the offense, it is important to understand that elections violations include administrative violations, criminal violations and violations of the code of ethics. The first two violations may have an impact on disqualification for candidates, unfortunately not for the organizer.

According to law 7/2017, the counterfeiting of documents or information only the subject is a person other than the organizer. This is why, the demand for the use of false diplomas by the organizer seems only ethics.

The electoral law has not yet reached the possibility of using false diplomas by the organizer so that it does not formulate these violations as an electoral crime or types of administrative violations which can disqualify or dismiss the electoral organizers.

Even if it can still be done thanks to an ethical colony in DKPP, but DKPP also has the opportunity not to dismiss the authors. While in the selection stage, everything will depend very much on the credibility and professionalism of the selection team.

The falsification of diplomas in criminal law itself is a criminal offense of falsification of letters and / or specifically a criminal offense of false diplomas in accordance with article 69 of law 20/2003 concerning the national education system whose criminal threats are up to 5 years in prison.

By referring to the 1/2023 law (KUHP), the law is even threatened with 6 years in prison or a fines of category VI. One can imagine how integration was even reported in the case of the falsification of diplomas which even included the use of false diplomas. Isn't the verdict integrated to be correct and correct?

If you look in the mirror in the case of the former president of KPU, Hasyim Asyari in decision number 90-pke-dkpp / V / 2024 which would also have committed a criminal offense, then in a false diploma case which is also a criminal offense, the DKPP should be consistent, namely to reject the concerns.

In addition, a certain number of decisions that impose permanent dismissal sanctions, some of them do not even contain an offense. It seems irrational if pure ethical violations receive more sanctions than ethical violations containing an offense.

Even if all offenses are ethical violations, all ethical violations cannot be considered as containing an offense. The meaning, legally, criminal acts are considered worse than to violate ethics.

Criminal sanctions are also considered more serious than ethical sanctions. The violations thus ethical committed by the electoral organizer in the case of 300-CKE-DKPP / XI / 2024 were reduced to ordinary violations. This type of decision is dangerous for democracy which is deemed to save the Constitutional Court, as explained previously.

Worse, the honest principle which has become the foundation of the Indonesian elections, in the case, was really damaged and considered trivial. This time, it would not simply be an adequate, also by DKPP by his tolerant attitude towards users of the diploma and false diplomas.

DKPP seems to have forgotten that dishonest behavior is difficult to improve as Mohammad Hatta has said, less intelligent can be improved by learning, less capable can be eliminated with experience, but dishonest is difficult to repair.

The sentence received its relevance directly in the trial. Instead of recognizing his actions, did DKPP not find the fact that Teriput has always denied the use of false diplomas and diplomas when registering as candidates for Panwaslih West Aceh Regency?

Doesn't that mean that Terku does not even obey its actions? The question is: is it possible that after having received a strong warning of dishonesty which is not recognized, it will bear sweet fruits?

Consequently, in a wider Scop, the DKPP decision is even regrettable because it contributes to the weakening of the system. In the future, knowing how fragile the administrative verification mechanism is for appointment files and the selection of electoral organizers, of course, encourages candidates who do not have a diploma on a reckless means of reaching certain positions in the elections (including elections).

This type of conclusion derives its justification from classical theory in criminology studies, even true according to the legal economic analysis which places humans as rational creatures full of calculations. [**]

Author: Khairil Akbar (professor at the Faculty of Law of the USK, observer of democracy and elections and is the assistance team of the province of Panwaslih Aceh in 2018)