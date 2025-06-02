India Development Story and the PMS contribution





Ki Zindagi channel Jio, Roti Khao Warna Meri Goli in Hai Hi Hi Hi (Live peacefully, eat your bread or I'm ready with bullets). PRIME With regard to the security of our border and our integrity of our nation, Modi is the first PM which has shown remarkable eagerness in the widening of the road network and railways near the sensitive Sino-Indian border (via PTI)

These words pronounced by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, in a live program from the border district of Bhuj, have become viral throughout the country and the world. His detractors can insist on the fact that the speech looked like Hindi film dialogues, but messages like these fill a large part of Indians with pride.

Was it a coincidence that it was The PM Modi day ended 11 years in power in Delhi? He will finish the first year of his third term next week. On June 9, when he took office, his opponents were delighted. They estimated that a golden opportunity was a lot of steps to snatch the crutches that the NDA allies provided to the BJP which did not miss a simple majority in the Lok Sabha. A year later, this idea seems hollow and distant. Consider the WAQF invoice.

Despite the reluctance of the NDA allies, the Janata Dal (United) and Telugu of the Auty, the BJP did not decrease or attenuated its aggressive position. Modi has designed his communication and administrative style assiduously and with great patience. If you have doubts, please consult his years of power since 2001 to date. He continued to use a language that establishes him as a leader and a strong leader among his voters. Traditionalists can frown on his style, but in a democracy, voters decide what acceptable or not. What can be a greater number of approval than the Modi has not lost a single election to date? But do not be under any illusion that Modi succeeds simply through self-projection. As PM, he made historical movements. He convinced citizens that he is attached to their well-being 24 hours a day, initiating the largest food distribution program, a phenomenally extended road and rail network, the indigenization of armaments production, Gati Shakti, Ayushman and many others. He paid special attention to women and private sections of society. Name a military action as an operation Sindoor was perfect messaging, transmitting the task and its import while touching the hearts of women. This is the first time that we have had an established security policy, and on the domestic front, Maoism has been treated an end boost. With regard to the security of our border and our integrity of our nation, Modi is the first PM which has shown remarkable eagerness in the widening of the road network and railways near the sensitive Sino-Indian border. I would like to mention a title that appeared last week. Mizorams Capital, Aizawl, is now connected by rail. Until now, four out of seven state capitals in the northeast have been linked to the railways. In Uttarakhand, the work to extend the railway line to Badrinath move at a quick pace. Some of these plans have been designed by previous governments. But the current government has shown a desire and an emergency to complete them. It is a unique blend of holistic development and security. Modi has its own theory to reduce the soft in governance. While working like an RSS pracharak And later as a BJP official, he always considered that there was a serious lack of coordination between the organization, the government and the bureaucracy. During the Bhuj earthquake in 2001 on January 26, there was general destruction and chaos. Realizing that things became uncontrollable, Prime Minister Bihari Vajpayee and the Minister of the Interior, LK Advani, made Modi the chief minister of the State because he was a veteran of the State of the State and had a vast experience of working in the state. Until then, Modi was not even a legislator and had no experience in governance. However, his priorities and concentration were clear. He devoted his entire energies to the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the devastated areas. Resources have been summoned, the distracted and dissipated energies of the state bureaucracy were channeled and the victims of the tragedy were taken on board. If you visit Dholavira, 136 kilometers from the BHUJ district seat, you will find tarmac roads in the middle of the white sands of the desert, tanks for water supply, schools and electric posts. Even in the distant desert areas of Kutch, the soldiers receive tap water, which was once considered impossible. Modi has brought the same work culture to the headquarters of the Union government in Delhi. Before him, regional leaders would try to model themselves to the standards of urbanity and label established by the elite of Lutyens Delhi influenced by British influence. Modi was a striking contrast, presenting himself as a symbol of Indianness and was firm in his approach. We can debate that Vajpayee and Deve Gowda also maintained an Indian exterior. However, they failed to project the required energy. The Modis style connects with the Indians and creates a unique personality on an international scale. Here, a question arises: has the old PMS do good? Of course, many major historical actions have been carried out, but never so many people have been in love with a leader for so long. Modi knows that it is necessary to periodically show a bulletin to citizens to maintain their morale. THE Mann Ki Baat The radio awareness program was such an experience that has maintained its constant connection with the masses. However, there are many promises and initiatives that undergo strong criticism. He is accused of many other things too, but in a democracy, there is no harm if development and debate coexist. Recently, news appeared that India has become the fourth economy in the world, leaving Japan behind; Now he has to go ahead of Germany to become the third economy largely. Some experts think that it would take a little more time before passing before the economy of Japan, but is this nit picking? The fact is that, as the reserve bank report in recent weeks (RBI) indicates, we remain one of the fastest major economies in the world. It is clear that the history of India development is underway despite many challenges, and we cannot refuse the role of Modis. Shashi Shekhar is editor -in -chief, Hindustan. The views expressed are personal

