



Donald Trump doubles prices on foreign steel

President Trump, during a visit to an American steel installation in Pennsylvania, announced that he would double prices on foreign steel to 50%.

The prices of Washington President Donald Trump, “do not disappear,” said trade secretary Howard Lunick, minimizing a pair of recent decisions that have declared the majority of the illegal president's prices and have temporarily paused the samples.

Lutnick's comments on June 1 on Fox News came a few days after the International Trade Court judged that Trump did not have the authority under the emergency power he cited on April 2 to impose reciprocal prices on imports from most countries. A court of appeal later declared that Trump could continue to collect the prices while contesting the decision.

Lutnick predicted Trump would win on appeal. But he also referred to other tariff authorities if the higher courts agree with the commercial court that Trump cannot invoke the international law on the Emergency Economic Powers of 1977 to circumvent the Congress to issue the prices.

“Rest assured that prices do not disappear,” said Lunick. “He has so many other authorities that even in strange and unusual circumstances where it was removed, we just make another or another.”

In addition to the commercial court's decision, a federal district judge in Washington, DC prevented the Trump administration from collecting prices with a pair of Illinois toy importers, also judging that the same law of 1977 did not grant Trump the powers to impose prices as he claimed.

Trump addressed legal battles in a Sunday article on Truth Social: “If the courts go back in a way against us on prices, which is not planned, this would allow other countries to hold our nation hostage with their anti-American prices that they would use against us. This would mean the economic ruin of the United States of America!”

In the middle of the pricing rabbit of court decisions, Trump announced on May 30 that he doubled his prices on steel and aluminum imports of a rate of 25% to 50%.

“I think it cost us a week perhaps cost us a week,” said Lunick on court decisions, arguing that other countries still want to conclude trade agreements with the United States. “Everyone has returned to the table. Everyone is talking to us. You will see in the next two weeks really first class for the American worker.”

For two months, Trump and White House officials boasted of their prospects for using prices to obtain trade agreements with other nations. Until now, the administration has not concluded an agreement with the United Kingdom, in addition to a pact with China to cut itself off massive prices for 90 days. Trump then accused China of having violated the tariff agreement on May 30,

The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said on “Face The Nation” of CBS which he expects to expect that Trump will soon speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping, expressing the problems of trade in trust “, including the critical minerals which he declared that Beijing refused to open.

“They retain some of the products they agreed to release during our agreement,” said Bessent. “Perhaps this is a problem in the Chinese system. Maybe it is intentional. We will see after the president speaks with the party president.”

The Chinese government said Xi had not spoken to Trump since its inauguration on January 20.

“I think we will see something very soon,” said Bessent when asked if a meeting was planned for Trump to speak to Xi.

Joey Garrison

