No official discussions for the liberation of IK with the federal government: SAIF – Pakistan





Peshawar: KP CM advisor on information and public relations, Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif said that no official negotiation was underway with the federal government concerning the liberation of the PTI president, Imran Khan.

He said that during the Indian assault, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) was united to the Pakistani army, the nation and the federal government. He urged the government not to show political arrogance after this major success.

Speaking during the press event at the Abbottabad Press Club and earlier during a seminar organized by the Hajra Hamza Foundation in the Jalal Baba auditorium on the day of world thalassemia, Dr. Saif said that affairs against Imran Khan are baseless and that he was subject to injustice. He stressed that the maintenance of Imran Khan in prison will not break his mind and that such actions only increase the popularity of PTIs. He challenged the government to release Imran Khan and to face him politically, declaring that the federal government has no legal or constitutional authority to make decisions. He confirmed that some people are trying to mediate a resolution, but have warned that political instability in the country threatens both economics and national security.

During the Thalassémie seminar, Major Gen Abid Latif Khan (RETD) underlined the role and efforts of the foundation.

During the press event, the president of the press club Abbottabad Sardar Naveed Alam, Secretary General Raja Munir Khan, and the president of the Abbottabad Union of ATIF Qayum raised the request for funds for a media colony, the publication of accreditation cards for journalists, medical funds and the inclusion of Abbottabad journalists in informational tours and workshops Training.

Regarding the media colony for Abbottabad journalists, Dr. Saif said that the chief minister had been approached and that efforts will be made to resolve the issue during the current fiscal year. He also supported the resolution of other problems encountered by journalists.

Dr. Saif described the tactics of federal governments as signs of fear and said that Imran Khan will not participate in talks for personal purposes but was willing to accept any condition for Pakistan. He criticized the federal government for transformed Islamabad into a city of containers in response to the PTIS protest movement and to target unarmed workers instead of competing politically.

He condemned violence against journalists in Punjab and the suppression of dissent. Dr. Saif revealed that Imran Khan would soon announce the next phase of the protest movement and stressed that the internal differences of the parties should not be disseminated in the media.

In terms of health, Dr. Saif noted that the provincial government has included treatment for thalassemia in the Sehat cards program, and bone marrow transplants will now also be covered at the expense of governments.

Earlier, Abbottabad's president of the press club, Sardar Naveed Alam, presented the PC-1 file for the media colony to the provincial councilor and reiterated the special funding request.

Commemorative shields were presented to Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif and the officers of the Information Department by the Abbottabad Press Club and Abbottabad Union of Journalists.

Business recorder in Copyright, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brecorder.com/news/amp/40365788 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos