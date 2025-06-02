Politics
Jamie Oliver says that dyslexia has made him feel worthless at school while he discusses the condition in a new documentary
Jamie Oliver revealed that his difficulties with unmatched dyslexia were so difficult while growing up that it was made to feel stupid in school.
Fame shares with the condition in a new channel 4 documentary entitled Jamies Dyslexia Revolutionwhich is due to the air on Monday June 9.
Before the documentary, Oliver said
I unpack a lot of things and I surpose with you because I was able to work on this work, I thought I had buried it but he struck a nerve, admitted Oliver about the realization of the documentary.
Really, all the things I have ever done, this documentary is the most painful viscerally. I have seen so many high -flying adult men, talented and adults about what I have just done to you, the concept of being worthless (when you are) young is real. It's really triggered.
After leaving school with two GCSE, the chef admitted that the kitchen had saved him.
I had no additional time to the exams, there was no strategies, just a little additional tutoring aid, he added. There was therefore no robust dyslexic knowledge.
Oliver added: I had no additional time to the exams, there was no strategies, just a little additional tutoring aid. There was therefore no robust dyslexic knowledge.
He also described feeling stupid, worthless and thick and developing a hatred of words and total resentment for education while other students called him a stupid dunce. It left him a deep feeling of being constantly late.
I did not say to mom, dad or teachers. I just bottled it inside, said the 50 -year -old player. The kitchen saved me. I knew I had something to offer. I knew that I was not a useless piece of S ***.
Oliver is now campaigning for greater support in schools and calls for early projections for dyslexia and neurodiversity.
He added: We also need more training for teachers. In a training course of two to three years, only about half a day is given to neurodiversity. I only have love for teachers, we must appreciate them more. But they want to be trained, they want to have the tools to notice, understand and react.
According to the NHS, dyslexia is a learning difficulty that can cause problems of reading, writing and spelling.
However, the British Dyslexia Association (BDA) stipulates that the condition can affect people in other ways, including coordination, organization and memory. They argue that the claim of dyslexia affects only the ability of a person to read or write is a false idea, saying that if that was true, it would be much easier to identify.
Its estimated up to one in 10 people in the United Kingdom has a certain degree of dyslexia. Many celebrities, including Henry Winkler, Matt Hancock, Richard Branson And Jessica Simpson also shared that they were suffering from dyslexia.
While symptoms often become more obvious when a child begins at school, individuals can spend all their lives without realizing that he is on condition, which needs to speak and ask for help in more vital than ever.
The British Dyslexic Society (BDA) offers information, advice, support and even a line of assistance for people who wish to know more about dyslexia.
You can find more information on their website.
Jamies Dyslexia Revolution Can be watched on Channel 4 on June 9 at 9 p.m.
