



New York conservative legal activist (AP), Leonard Leo, helped President Donald Trump to transform the federal judiciary during his first mandate. He closely advised Trump on his choices from the Supreme Court and is widely recognized as the architect of the conservative majority responsible for the reversal of ROE C. Wade.

But Trump last week was unleashed in Leo, accusing his former adviser and the group that Leo was heading to encourage him to appoint judges who now block his agenda. Trump called Leo, the former long -standing leader of conservative federalist society, a real Sleazébag and a bad person who, in his own way, probably hates America.

Trumps Broadids came after a panel of three judges at the American Court of International Trade blocked his radical prices, judging that he had exceeded his authority when he invoked the international law on the Emergency Economic Powers of 1977 to declare a national emergency and take prices on imports from almost all countries in the world.

While a court of appeal quickly intervened and allowed the administration to continue to collect the prices while the legal struggle takes place, the decision and prevails over the fury of Leo stressed to what extent the judicial power serves as a rare verification on the power of Trump while it pushes the limits of the executive authority. The judiciary intervened while he ordered mass deportations, deep cuts to university funding and the dismissal of mass federal workers.

Trumps Words reflects his large frustrations with the judiciary, including members of the Supreme Court which he appointed on the recommendation of Léos, which allowed some of his most controversial efforts to move forward, but blocked others.

Trumps Rhetoric also seemed to be a tactic to blame the setbacks on his program this time, notably pointing his finger on a person who helped Trump strengthen credibility with conservative voters. But we do not know anything that Leo had to do with the tariff decision.

Leo declared that neither he nor the federalist company had been involved in the preparation of appointments in the commercial court. He did not praise Trump.

I am very grateful to President Trump who transformed the federal courts, and it was an involved privilege, he said in a statement. There is more work to do, for sure, but the federal judiciary is better than what has never been in modern history, and it will be the president prevails over the most important heritage.

Trumps attacks

Trumps Fury came via Truth Social after the court tried to stop the central board of the presidents' economic agenda: radical rates that have shaken the global financial markets, dismayed for long -standing business partners and have sparked warning prices and inflation.

In response, Trump published a long and angry missive criticizing the judges of the decision, accusing them of destroying America and saying that he hoped that the Supreme Court would quickly reverse this horrible decision threatening the country.

Trump then referred to his first mandate as president, saying that he was new to Washington, and it was suggested to use the federalist company as a source of recommendation on judges. I did it, openly and freely, but I then realized that they were under the thumb of a real Sleazebag named Leonard Leo, a bad person who, in his own way, probably hates America, and obviously has his own distinct ambitions.

I am so disappointed with federalist society because of the bad advice they have given me on many judicial appointments, he wrote. This is something that cannot be forgotten! He added: The rear-shop armords should not be allowed to destroy our nation!

Some conservatives, including legal researchers, have been among those who repel against Trumps Trade Wars, arguing that the Constitution clearly indicates that the power of the bag belongs to the Congress, not to the President.

In April, the new Civil Liberties alliance, a non -profit group that Law Bloomberg Law was affiliated with Leo and Charles Koch, filed a separate legal action contesting Trump's prices on Chinese imports, also accusing him of having acted in violation of the international law on economic powers.

This decision has won the anger of Trump's eminent donors like Laura Loomer, who accused Leo and the federalist society of working to undermine the president.

The panel that Trump attacked included the judges appointed by presidents Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan, as well as Timothy Reif, which Trump appointed the commercial court during his first mandate. Reif, a democrat, had previously worked for the US trade representative in the Obama and Trump administrations.

In a questionnaire submitted to the Senate judicial committee as part of its confirmation process, REIF described working on a long list of democratic campaigns. He volunteered on the presidential campaign of Edward Kennedys in 1980, leading the press van to Kennedys Motorcade. He was a press secretary of the John Lindsays Senate campaign in 1980 and volunteered for the representative of New Jersey Rush Holts in 2000, when his responsibilities included driving and candidates who accompany the mother to campaign events.

He also volunteered for John Kerry in 2024 and Obama in 2008, and donated small amounts years ago to the Clinton and the campaign committee of the Democrat Congress.

He seems to have participated in an event affiliated with the Federalist Society: a panel on international trade in 2011 held by the law of law students from Georgetown.

The Federalist and Reif company did not respond to requests for comments on Friday.

The White House did not answer questions about the reasons why Trump blamed Leo and the federalist society for the decision, but Taylor Rogers, spokesperson for the White House, has doubled, calling Leo a bad person who cares more about his personal ambitions than our country.

These judges must abandon their corrupt allegiance to Leonard and do the right thing for the American people before completely destroying the credibility of our judicial branch, she said.

Who is Leonard Leo?

Leo is not a familiar name, but few people have done more to advance conservative legal causes in the United States via a sprawling network of conservative groups.

Decades ago, he began to execute a plan to build a pipeline for conservative talents, work to identify, support and promote students of the law faculty and lawyers who shared his originalist vision of the Constitution and help them reach the most powerful most powerful courts. Such efforts have reshaped the courts and republican policy, leading to Trumps in the first mandate with the appointment of three judges of the Supreme Court Conservative. Leos' work has also caused demonstrations outside his house.

The federalist society made its debut on university campuses when Reagan was president. It was conceived as a way to counter what its members considered as a liberal domination of the faculties of legal school of nations.

During his 2016 campaign, while Trump worked to win on the suspicious social conservatives to elect a three -time married businessman, he promised that federalist society would supervise his judicial appointments, ensuring their non -liberal good faith.

I was going to have great judges, conservatives, all chosen by the federalist company, told Trump to Breitbart News Radio.

And indeed, the three judges of the Supreme Court, Trump, were appointed had presented themselves on a list compiled by Leo, who took a leave as the company's executive vice-president to serve as an external advisor in the selection process.

Leo has since fallen from the federalist society and now works to extend its scope beyond the courts with the Teneo network, which he described as an effort to crush liberal domination and create talent pipelines in all sectors of American life, including Hollywood, entertainment, business and finance.

