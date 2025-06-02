Transformation of mathematics learning to the higher generation 2045 – West Bandung Post

Cimahi, bbpos- The EMAs in Indonesia in 2045 coincided with 100 years of Indonesia. The vision was formulated by the Ministry of National Development Planning and was launched by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on May 9, 2019.

The vision was at length by President Prabowo Subbianto and vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka, namely with Indonesia advanced to Indonesia EMAS 2045, which was carried out in eight development missions called Asta Cita. In the window of the magazine published by the Ministry of Education and Culture during the November 2024 edition, President Prabowo suffered that education is an important element to deal with global challenges in the future, and that the government is committed to strengthening education by the vision and mission of the fourth point, which emphasizes the role of women, the reinforcement of women, reinforcement of women, Roles of women, and the roles of women, and the role of women, young people and the strengthening of the role of women, and the roles of women, and the roles of women, and strengthen the role of women, and the role of women.

On the basis of this, the Ministry of Education and the Center has 6 strategic stages to support quality education for all, namely: strengthening the education of characters, 13 years of learning and equity of education; Increase the qualifications, skills and well-being of teachers, strengthening higher education, literacy, numeration and technological sciences, development and improvement of educational facilities and infrastructure, language and literary development.

The one who has a strategic role in supporting education, literacy, numbering and higher technological sciences is learning mathematics. The transformation of mathematics learning becomes a need to print a generation which is not only cognitively intelligent, but also an adaptive and critical reasoning and a noble character. As we all know, mathematics are the basis of many 21st century scientific disciplines and skills. In the OECD report in 2019, it is indicated that future education must promote skills to solve complex problems, systemic thinking and make decisions based on data and logic. And of course, all these capacities are formed by significant learning mathematics.

This was discussed again by the OECD in the 2030 Learning compass explicitly and implicitly revealed the important role of mathematics in the formation of the ability to think logically and critically by reasoning and critical thinking. Problem solving through the integration of procedural knowledge and skills, the modeling and interpretation of data through counting and literacy data, and precision and tenacity by reflection and persistence in problem solving.

In order for mathematics to contribute significantly to Indonesia Gold 2045, a mechanistic and procedural conventional learning approach must be modified.

Some of the strategies found in compas 2030 learning The transformation of learning among others:

1. The student agency (learning independence) can be carried out with project -based project activities, reflection magazines and individual learning plans.

2. Anticipation of the cycle or learning action reflection (AAR) which is a recurring cycle which can be carried out with case study activities linked to contextual problems, simulations and social experiences, as well as structured reflections after the project.

3. contextual and relevant learning, learning based on problems as an example of the activity of the use of mathematics in the analysis of electoral data.

4. Flexible and non -linear curriculum, for example activities, namely digital learning portfolios, the choice of teaching modules which are adapted to the interests and the preparation of students and the projects based on projects.

5. Strengthening social and emotional skills, where education is not only focused on academics, but also well-being and relationships between individuals.

The transformation of math learning is not only a technical innovation in class, but is a strategic investment in the preparation of Indonesian higher generations 2045. Mathematics taught with significant, contextual and humanist approaches will give birth to students who are not only good to count, but are also capable of thinking critically, will act wisely and build the future of the nation.