50 hundred clothing to dissuade Trump from the potential Diddy Sorry





Rapper 50 Cent will contact President Trump to dissuade him from considering forgiveness for the Hip-Hop magnate in disgrace Sean “ Diddy '', according to an article on social networks.

Trump shocked on Friday that it would be open to forgiveness if he was found guilty during his federal sexual traffic and racket trial.

Nobodys asked. But I know people think about it. I know they think about it. I think some people were very close to asking Trump, 78, said at an Oval Office press conference with Elon Musk.

Rapper 50 Cent will contact President Trump to dissuade him from considering forgiveness for Sean's combs “Diddy”. Getty Images for E11Even

First of all, I look at what is going on, and I didn't look at him too much, although he certainly gets a lot of coverage, Trump said about the blockbuster trial in front of the Manhattan Federal Court.

50 Cent, which was appointed Tuesday during the Combs trial on their long -standing beef, promised not to let Trump deliver a forgiveness in an Instagram post on Friday.

“He said very bad things about Trump, it's not ok. I will reach out to know what I feel about this guy, wrote the rapper of the club in DA.

“Donald does not take a lot of respect and does not forget who chooses to go against him,” he doubled in a second post.

During an oval office manager on Friday with Elon Musk, Trump said shocked that he would be open to forgiveness for if he was found guilty of his federal sex traffic and his current racketeering. AP

“While working tirelessly to make America again large, there is no room for distraction. He would plan to forgive anyone who was mistreated, no swollen dad,” he wrote.

Combs had seized his former manager Chris Lighty about his quarrel with 50 hundred after the two rappers left a press event from MTV, said former assistant Capricorn Clark on Tuesday told the jurors.

“He said very bad things about Trump, it's not ok.

I don't like all the back and forth, I like rifles, Clark remembers the combi-telling comb in an elevator leaving the event.

50 Cent which took nine bullets during a 2000 shooting in Queens responded to bands of bands with a veiled threat with a false mocking fear.

Wait a minute Puffys had a firearm, I can't believe that I don't feel safe, the New York native posted on Instagram later on Tuesday. LOL.

50 Cent was taken during the Combs test Tuesday on their long -standing beef. Ethan Miller

The story of Clark adds another ride to hip-hop stars beef, which started almost 20 years ago.

50 Cent released a piece of Diss the Bomb in 2006 which accused the comb of knowing who killed rapper Christopher Wallace, better known as notorious

Since then, he has joyfully roasted the combs on the torrent of accusations that broke out after the Mo Mo on the singers of the singers, the ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, abandoned a bomb trial describing alleged abuse and degrading sexual festivals.

The legend of hip-hop of candies produces a documentary not yet flooded Detflix with accusations of sexual assault against Combs. Reuters

The legend of candy hip-hop in addition to crawling its alleged love rivals for lubricants produces a Netflix documentary not yet flooded on the accusations of sexual assault against Combs.

He said the product will go to victims of sexual assault and rape.

Combs, 55, pleaded not guilty.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2025/06/01/us-news/50-cent-vows-to-dissuade-trump-from-potential-diddy-pardon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

