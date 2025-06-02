Trkiye doors are always open to mediation: a Turkish official with Russian media

Flags of Türkiye, Russia and Ukraine during the peace talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine at the Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul, Türkiye on March 29, 2022. (Photo AA)

A The head of the Turkish presidential administration has confirmed to the Russian media that even if it is difficult to predict the frequency of meetings between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul, the doors of Trkiye still remain open to mediation efforts.

“It is difficult to answer this question now. But as indicated at the highest level, the doors of Trkiye are always open to mediation,” said the representative of the administration of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Ria Novosti Asked about the potential regularity of Russian-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul.

The two delegations arrive for the 2nd round of talks

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations arrived in Istanbul for the second round of direct negotiations scheduled at the Ciragan Palace on Monday at 1 p.m. local time (10:00 a.m., GMT).

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhiy confirmed the arrival of the Ukrainian delegation, declaring that the meeting is scheduled for the second half of the day. The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul the day before with the same composition as its previous negotiation group.

Russian side ready to present a memorandum

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that the Russian delegation was ready to present a memorandum to the Ukrainian part describing Moscow's position on all aspects to overcome the deep causes of the crisis.

Russian Foreign Deputy Minister Andrey Rudenko expressed hope that Ukraine will seriously examine the proposals that Russia will present during Istanbul negotiations.

“We hope that the Ukrainian party will take this seriously,” said Rudenko, adding that Russia expects more tangible results from this new series of negotiations.

Turkish FM to join the discussions

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan plans to participate in Russian-Ukraine negotiations at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul, according to a Turkish diplomatic source who said Ria Novosti that Fidan “plans to join” the talks.

The involvement of the first Trkiye diplomat underlines the continuous commitment of Ankara to facilitate the dialogue between the parties at war.

Favorite Istanbul platform for alternatives

The Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Rudenko stressed that alternative places in Istanbul for the negotiations of Russia-Ukraine are not currently necessary, despite various other options offered internationally.

“Currently, our Chinese friends expect the platform that exists and on which the two parties agree, namely the Istanbul platform, is the very place where there is a chance to reach an agreement,” said Rudenko at a cooperation conference in Russia-China in Beijing.

While the American Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg suggested in Geneva as a potential place for future meetings, and Pope Leo confirmed the Vatican's desire to host the negotiations of Russia-Ukraine, Russian officials have expressed reserves on alternative locations.

Lavrov previously declared that it would be uncomfortable and “inelegant” for the Vatican to welcome a meeting between Russia and Ukraine as two Orthodox countries, qualifying the scenario of discussing questions on an unrealistic Catholic platform.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had mentioned Switzerland and the Vatican as potential places of direct negotiations after his telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Expected memorandum exchange

The exchange of memorandums represents one of the main expectations of the second meeting, based on the agreements concluded during the first series of conferences.

The two parties had previously agreed to present their visions of a possible future ceases following consultations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Russia has announced its desire to work with Ukraine on a memorandum “concerning a possible future peace treaty with the definition of a certain number of positions”.