Jokowi's high school friend filed an intervention complaint, the applicant's diploma doubted his capacity





Solo, kompas.com – The 7th presidential diploma of the applicant Joko Widodo (Jokowi) doubt intervention trial In the hearing which took place at the Solo (PN) district court, Central Java, Monday 2/6/2025). Intervention trial Derived from a Jokowi classmate from the Surakarta secondary school 6 State in 1980, who felt disadvantaged by the trial brought by Muhammad Taufiq who was in the name of a group called the false diploma of the non -shameful (Tipu UGM). This intervention trial is now examined by the jury. The intervention trial is a legal action in which a third party who feels an interest in an ongoing civil affair, submits an intervention request in the case. Read also: Feeling affected by the diploma applicant, Jokowi's high school friend has filed an intervention complaint While the applicant's lawyer, Andika Dian Prasetyo, has admitted, had not yet studied the pursuit of intervention requested. Because the trial files were not granted to his side. “We therefore consider it as an intervention, not ready to ask for the intervention,” said Andika Dian Prasetyo, after the trial. Despite hearing and verifying the trial, Andika doubted the status of the applicant. He chose to wait for the decision of the panel of judges, whether the intervention trial was granted or not. “Thus, the intervention of the applicant must be clear, which he is domiciled, maintains what is and what is the legal basis, so he applies and so on, he must be clear,” he explained. “But if we look at him, we have not seen it in whole, we could not analyze and so on,” he continued. Read also: Pursuit of the Jokowi diploma, the applicant read 36 sheets from the trial Andika believes that the intervention trial is not combined in the current trial. There must therefore be the same position. “But our hope in this intervention trial is not only people who roll like that. He must therefore really have a legal capacity or position,” he said. On the other hand, the defendant hopes that the trial will continue to be held online. However, the accused's question was rejected by the jury. This request on the basis of the trial was not in the pandemic period COVVI-19 and this case drew public attention. “This is why we had submitted to an offline trial. So, but how is it that it was a shame of the Assembly, that does not grant it,” he explained.

