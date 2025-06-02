PM Modi G7 Summit Alberta Canada: PM Modi is unlikely to attend the G7 summit in Canada, first miss 6 years





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to visit Canada for the next G7 summit in the midst of icy ties between Ottawa and New Delhi. The G7 is an informal group of the most industrialized economies in the world-France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States and Canada. It is also followed by the European Union (EU), the IMF, the World Bank and the United Nations are also invited. While South Africa, Ukraine and Australia have accepted Canada's invitations, uncertainty remains during the visit of PM Modi. India has not yet received an official invitation for the summit, which is organized by Canada from June 15 to 17, and the Indian side is not inclined to attend, said sources, adding that the relationship must improve before such a high -level visit. In addition, sources have said that there were security problems that should be addressed if Prime Minister Moda went to Canada in the future. Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs twice said that there was “no information” on the visit of PM Moda in Canada for the G7 summit. Meanwhile, Canadian Foreign Minister Ankita Anand told the Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail according to which the newly elected Mark Carney government was interested in establishing a stronger partnership with India, while admitting that the murder of the separatist chief Khalistanian Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil caused bilateral ties between the two sides. The case aroused global interests after the Canadian Prime Minister at the time, Justin Trudeau accused the Narendra Modi government of being involved in the incident. India vehemently rejected the charges of Trudeau, calling them “without foundation”. Posted by: SAYAN GANGULY Posted on: June 2, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-narendra-modi-unlikely-to-attend-g7-summit-in-canada-first-miss-in-6-years-2734336-2025-06-02 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos