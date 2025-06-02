50 Cent says he will contact Donald Trump to prevent Diddy Sorry





“ No one asked: '' asked Trump on Pardon for Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Journalists interviewed President Donald Trump on the forgiveness of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is tried for sexual trafficking and racketeering.

50 Cent seeks to give President Donald Trump his two hundred on Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In an Instagram post on May 30, the rapper “in Da Club” said that he would contact Trump after the president said that he “looks at the facts” in the case of Combs, suggesting that a forgiveness could be on the table.

50 Cent shared a clip of the president's comments in his article and wrote that Combres “said very bad things about Trump,” adding that he will “hold out so that he knows what I feel about this type”.

In a follow -up article, 50 Cent has suggested that Combs comments on Trump could prevent potential forgiveness. “Donald does not take a lot of respect and do not forget who chooses to go against him,” he wrote. He also shared a screenshot of an article suggesting that he was trying to “nucler” the chances of forgiveness of combination, clarifying, “I did not say that I would highlight, I simply said that I will make sure that Trump is aware.”

Combs is tried in New York and pleaded not guilty of accusations of sexual traffic, racketeering and transport to engage in prostitution.

When asked in the oval office on May 30 on the possibility of forgiving combs, Trump said that “no one asked” on this subject, but that “I know that people think about it” and “some people were very close to asking”. He continued by saying that he “looked at the facts” from the case of Combres. “If I think someone has been mistreated, that he loves me or does not love me, that would have no impact,” he said.

The quarrel of 50 Cent with Combs recently came to court, with Capricorn Clark, the former Combs assistant, testifying that the besieged hip-hop magnate “had a problem with” him.

Brian Kalt, professor of law at Michigan State University College of Law, recently told USA Today that Trump could forgive combs and end his trial.

“These are federal accusations (against Combs), so it is the main limit. The case is federal, it must be criminal against civilian and linked to something that has already been done,” said Kalt. “But the person does not even have to be charged or convicted yet. The Supreme Court said that the pre -emptive forgives were ok.”

Contribution: Marco della Cava, USA Today

