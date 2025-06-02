Medco Posts Q1 Decline in the midst of a lower contribution of Amman Mineral





PT Medco Energi Interasional (MedCO) declared a sharp drop in net profit for the first quarter (T1) of 2025, down nearly 75.23% in annual shift to US $ 18 million (293.32 billion RP), against 72.66 million US dollars at the same period last year. The figure also marks a significant drop in relation to the benefit of $ 94.08 million posted in the fourth quarter of 2024. In a statement published on Friday May 30, 2025, the CEO of Medco, Roberto Lorato, awarded the slowdown to the losses suffered by the subsidiary PT Amman Mineral Interasional during the phase of commissioning of his new copper foundry. The net profit of US $ 18 million was lower than that of the fourth quarter of 2024, mainly due to a net loss of the Mineral Amman when the new foundry was put into service, Lorato said. Amman Mineral produced 37 million pounds (MLB) of copper and 32 thousand ounces (Koz) of gold in the first quarter of 2025. The company obtained the first production of copper cathode during the quarter, with exports starting in early April. The commissioning of the installation of precious metals is provided for T2 2025. In the oil and gas segment, Medco recorded a production volume of 143 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboepd), assigned by the drop in season gas demand and the maintenance scheduled on the Senoro field. The company has declared a cash production cost of US $ 8.4 per barrels equivalent to petroleum. Lorato noted that the production had started in the fields of Terubuk and Forel in the Natuna seabed B, which were both inaugurated by President Joko Widodo of the time. Combined, the fields should produce up to 20,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) and 60 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas. In the energy sector, Medco sold 871 Gigawattheures (GWH) of electricity in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 1,146 GWh in the fourth quarter of 2024. Gout was attributed to the maintenance of the Riau gas power station (PLTGU), an earthquake near the geothermal installation of Sarulla and the flooding at the solar plant in Sumbawa. “These short -term disturbances were partially offset by the commissioning of the 35 MW phase 1 geothermal project in February”, cited Lorato. He added that the construction of the 25 MWP East Bali solar power plant (PLTS Bali Timur) was completed, with targeted commercial operations for June. Exploration drilling preparations in the Bonjol geothermal work area are also underway. EBITDA Despite the drop in profits, Lorato said the company had maintained a solid financial performance. Medco has recorded profits before interest, taxes, depreciation and depreciation (EBITDA) of 332 million US dollars in the first quarter of 2025, an increase compared to the fourth quarter 2024, supported by the proactive cost management. The company has made an average oil price of US $ 72 per barrel and a constant gas price of US $ 7 per MMBTU. Our first quarter performance reflects the financial discipline of Medco Energis, operational resilience and commitment to sustainable growth, said MEDCO director Hilmi Pagoro. The company aims to produce 1,45,000,150,000 BOEPD of oil and gas in 2025 at a cost less than US $ 10 per BOE, with an electricity sale target of 4,500 GWh. Capital spending on oil and gas are set at $ 400 million and $ 30 million for the energy segment. In the first quarter of 2025, Medco had spent US $ 89 million (1.45 Billion of RP) on capital expenses, mainly allocated to drilling activities in Oman block 60, development in the Natuna South seabed B and corridor block, as well as the finalization of the Geothermal Ijen project and the Bali Timur solar plant.

