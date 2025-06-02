Alice Liveing ​​is pregnant! Fitness influencing is congratulated by Carrie Johnson and Vicky Pattison as she reveals that she is waiting for her first child – after concerning fans with A & e Dash

Fitness influencer Alice Liveing ​​revealed that she was pregnant.

The Vlogger, 32, shared the joyful news in an Instagram post on Sunday, with a video of her crashing her baby bump and nestling at Hushpatrick Murphy.

Alongside the sweet video, Alice wrote: “Some news that we wanted to share with you.

“I appreciate that the trip to arrive here can be difficult. And seeing this news is not always easy. My heart and my love go to anyone is still there.

“I did not want to hide this to you, but for various reasons and anxieties that I do not enter now, we wanted to wait a little longer and I hope you can understand this.

Scandals on list A and red carpet misadventures with exclusive images and viral moments, subscribe to theThe new Dailymail Showbiz newsletterTo stay in the loop.

The influencer of Fitness Alice Liveing ​​revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday that she is pregnant with her first child – a week after concerning fans with her dash a & e (photo on May 11)

Alice has become famous with her character Alice with the person and now devotes her career to help people be healthy regardless of their weight

Alice continued: “Were both so excited and filled with hope and love for our next chapter, and I can't wait to take you with us. I am due October, so the countdown is really on.

“Big Big Love and I can't wait to start sharing much more soon.

Alice was immediately flooded with property of her celebrity friends, with Vicky Pattison writing: “Oh wow !!! This is incredible congratulations. ” While Boris Johnson's wife, Carrie, commented: “Oh I'm so happy for you Alice”.

Katie Piper added: “Huge congratulations so happy for you”; As Kirsty Gallagher wrote: “Congratulations Belle Nouvelle” and Frida Redknapp commented: “wonderful and exciting news”.

Alice's joyful news intervenes after she affected the fans by revealing that she was rushed to A & e after a routine GP check.

The blogger, who became famous with her character from Alice with ABS, went to Instagram Story last week to share health update with fans.

Alice revealed that she had taken accidents and emergencies after a mystery affection during a routine meeting.

Sharing a snap of her hospital bed with a cannula in her arm, Alice wrote: “What a strange old day. The GP routine meeting has transformed a quick trip to A&E. The incredible NHSIs and I am always impressed by all those who make it work.

Alice added with another selfie: “Not the dramatic day that I expected, but also makes you 10 times more grateful for everything.”

Last week, Alice revealed that she had taken accidents and emergencies after a mystery illness during a routine appointment

Alice added with another selfie: “not the dramatic day that I expected, but also makes you 10x more grateful for everything”

Sharing that she had since been released, Alice posted a photo of the Anchovies lunch, Dill and Caper on Toast with the legend: “welcome and grateful for health”.

But on Tuesday, Alice said that the “saga” continued when the doctors did not know what was wrong with her – but assured fans that it was not deadly.

“The saga continues today because fundamentally, they don't really know what's going on,” she said. “At one point, I will obviously talk about it, but only when I actually have an idea of ​​the situation.

“Anyway, it's not madly dramatic or deadly, so I'm fine. I am obviously worried and I want answers.

More and more candid on her health last year with the Sunday Times, she thought about her previous character “Alice-With-the-the-Abs, who saw her in front of her Instagram content with a muscular but tiny frame.

But Alice revealed that her weight fell so low, her period stopped.

Although he has become a successful author of cooking books and receiving publishing offers that the famous chefs would envy, Alice revealed that her dedication to the so-called “clean food”; Leave her to sleep badly, with lightening hair and “terrible” skin.

She revealed that she was 25 years old and had just met her paddy now husband when she visited a fertility specialist to find out why her rules had stopped; But she was shocked by the doctor's assessment.

“She said to me,” You don't eat enough and do too much exercise, your body is in a stress state and if you continue, you will not be able to have children. “These words have changed my life,” said Alice.

Sharing that she had since been released, Alice posted a photo of the Anchovies, Dill and Caper on Toast lunch with the legend: “Home and grateful for health”

But Tuesday, Alice said that the “saga” continued when doctors did not know what was wrong with her – but assured fans that it was not deadly

Depending on the news that she might have difficulty designing, Alice began to follow a program to win 10 kg that saw her do less exercise and eat more. However, while she was slowly gaining weight, the influencer revealed that she had trouble keeping the program and withdrew in “bad behavior” from time to time.

As she changed her life, her career also dropped “clean eating” from her Instagram title in 2017.

Now Alice's page is fully by encouraging the images of a healthy woman encouraging others to improve their strength and fuel their body accordingly.

She has just written her new book, Give Me Strength (which is also the name of her fitness application) but revealed the writing process that he was “painful”.

Alice said: “I assume a lot of responsibility to perpetuate a potentially harmful story.”

She added that she did not know that what she was doing was “badly”, but added that she could now “have her mistakes”.

By looking back on his life as a clean Alice, the influencer revealed that she was often exhausted and in private and avoided social events that implied food or excused on having already eaten when she attended dinners.

Despite this, Alice claimed differently online and sometimes published pictures to enjoy the pizza with her friends on Instagram (even if she had ordered a salad for dinner).

“This is the song I feel the most guilt I lie, being dishonest,” she said, adding that her previous Instagram life was `smoke and mirrors ''.

The influencer follows his problems with food to be a student at the theater school.

Alice previously revealed that once she had met her Paddy now husband, she was warned that her obsession with “clean life” could affect her fertility

After a year of alcohol and eating junk food, as many students do, Alice claims that one of her tutors told her that she should be “aware of her body” if she always wanted to continue showbusiness.

The words have clearly pricked while Alice took a personal training course, began to follow a diet and went from size 12 to size 8 in a few months.

She opened her Instagram account in parallel with his body transformation and he quickly won several thousand followers. At 22, and, in his words, with “no qualification to write a book”, it was offered “money that changes life” to author books on clean food and weight loss.

Now, while Alice embarks on a new mission encouraging people to be healthy rather than “eating clean”, she suggested that some people in the “Fitspo” community are struggling with the same food problems they had once faced.

However, for Alice herself, she finds “joy” both in life and food.