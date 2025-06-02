Politics
Will PM Modi break with tradition over 5 years and not attend the G7 summit in Canada this month?
Canada will host the group of 7 (G7) 2025 between June 15 and 17, two years after the country's diplomatic links with India have downgraded to the murder of the separatist chief Khalistan, Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.
This year, the annual Summit of G7 leaders will be held in Kananaskis, Alberta. While South Africa, Ukraine and Australia have confirmed Canada's invitations, uncertainty is looming on the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the next summit.
The G7 consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The president of the European Commission and several other nations should also participate in the summit.
Will PM Modi assist at the G7 summit in Canada?
There was no confirmation on the question of whether Prime Minister Moda will visit Canada for the summit in the middle of diplomatic tensions.
However, reports suggest that he is unlikely to go to the North American country for the summit. A G7 Canadian spokesperson has not confirmed Times of India (you) Late Sunday, if PM Modi was going to be invited.
THE You said on Monday that “any eleventh hour invitation will probably not be considered by India due to logistical constraints, probable efforts of the separatists to disrupt the visit” and the bilateral tent links.
According to the report, Canada has not officially announced the names of the guest leaders for the summit. But the Canadian media say that Ottawa invited the leaders of Australia, South Africa, Ukraine and Brazil.
Prime Minister Modi has been invited to each Summit of G7 leaders since 2019. If reports are true, it would be the first time that PM Modi will not participate in the meeting of the most economically advanced nations group.
India-Canada Bilateral Tension
The links between India and Canada took a blow in September 2023, when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged ties between Indian government “agents” and the murder of Nijjar. India then rejected these complaints as absurd and motivated.
Two years later, all eyes are on the question of whether the new Canadian government, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, will extend an invitation to PM Modi for the G7 summit. PM Modi and Carney have undertaken to improve bilateral links.
Sikhs groups say that Ottawa should not invite PM Modi
The Canadian media reported that Sikh organizations called on Ottawa to “break up with a five -year tradition by not inviting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 top”.
The Sikh Federation based in Toronto said that Canada should retain any invitation “until India cooperates considerably with criminal investigations in Canada”, “,” CBC the news reported.
Will Canada invite the PM Modi? What Trudeau said last year
Last year, the Canadian Prime Minister of the time, Justin Trudeau, was interviewed at the SA press conference if he will invite Prime Minister Modi to the G7 summit next year. Trudeau apparently dodged the question and said: “I appreciate the passion with which the Canadians look forward to the G7 of the following year.”
“However, Italy continues to be the president of this G7 for the rest of this year and I can't wait to work with Prime Minister Meloni and all my G7 partners on the wide range of questions we talked about …”, said Trudeau.
Trudeau's declaration came after meeting PM Modi on the G7 summit in Italy on Friday. Reunion, which took place in Puglia, in the south of Italy, was the first in the midst of diplomatic relations tense on pro-Khalistan extremism.
G7 Leaders' Summit 2025: What other countries have already been invited by Canada?
Global Affairs Canada did not publish the names of each leader that Ottawa invited to the G7 summit next month. However, these leaders should attend the competition:
1. The South African High Commissioner told the Canadian press that Canada had invited President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend the summit.
2. According to CBC News, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on May 4 that Canada had invited him to the top and that he would attend.
3. Canada also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to attend and he confirmed again this week that he will be there.
4. The Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum said that Canada had invited her for almost two weeks before, but she had not yet decided if she would attend.
|
