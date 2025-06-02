Rich foreigners consider that the gold cards visa of gold like immigration Fast LaneExBulletin





President Donald Trump holds the gold card of $ 5 million while talking to journalists while he was in flight on board Air Force One, en route to Miami, Thursday, April 3, 2025. Pool via AP / AP Hide Legend

Run legendary pool via AP / AP

Lawyer phones sound with wealthy foreigners who want to know more about how to mark a “gold card” a glorified green card that would allow them to live and work in the United States without going through hassle or usual administrative formalities. Apparently, the price of $ 5 million in the card does not scare jets that seek to make the United States. Or at least one of their houses.

“$ 5 million to these people are the cost of reaction fuel. It means nothing for them,” said Matthew Kolken, Buffalo immigration lawyer, NY, who has Canadian customers who ask questions about the gold card. Customers refused to comment, but Kolken says that he thinks that the gold card is undervalued, if something, given time and worries, this would allow foreign multimillionaries.

“This allows them to potentially buy their path in the United States,” said Kolken. “They could simply throw their black card black card.”

And many are interested.

“I have one from India, one from Pakistan, and two from Egypt. And a colleague who has some [clients] Of Russia, ”explains immigration lawyer Mona Shah. Most are attracted by the offer of an express way to permanent residence, as well as more favorable tax implications; Foreign nationals living in the United States on a gold card would only be imposed on their American income.

Shah says that security and the status of being able to flash this “gold card” to be agitated in the United States is also a big draw, as well as what Trump describes as “privileges – more”. The president did not explain what it means, but Shah says that customers imagine VIP advantages that go from easy loans to a fast track fast via customs in American airports.

“They seem to believe that it will be a kind of first class separation of the economy class, and that it is a kind of” red carpet “visa and they will be treated as a VIP everywhere,” explains Shah.

But if such advantages or obligations will come with the gold card are far from clear, and the administration no longer offers details a few months after President Donald Trump began to excite the idea.

“It's a great thing, the gold card. Remember the words” The Gold Card! “” He proclaimed journalists in the oval office in February. “Rich people will come to our country by buying this card. They will be rich and they will succeed and they will spend a lot of money and will pay a lot of taxes and will employ a lot of people. And we think it will be extremely successful, has never been done before anything.”

Trump added that he would be happy to call him the “Gold Trump card”. In fact, officials say that a government website now uses the name of Trumpcard.gov, and Trump has since revealed an example of a card with a photo of his face on the front.

Trump said that the gold card product would help repay the budget deficit, and perhaps even postpone the massive national debt of $ 36.2 billions of dollars.

“We may be able to sell a million of these cards maybe maybe more than that,” said Trump. “A million cards were worth 5 billions of dollars. And if you sell 10 million cards, this represents a total of 50 billions of dollars. We have 35 dollars of debt. It would be good.”

But most immigration experts and lawyers consider this figure as very unrealistic. They expect sales to be thousands of people.

Immigration lawyer Darren Silver, says he has received a burst of calls concerning the gold card, but interest decreases as soon as it explains that this program is not like the existing EB-5 visa program, which requires an investment of something closer to a million dollars in a company that creates jobs or $ 800,000 for investments in a targeted employment area.

Silver says that its customers are surprised when he tells them that the gold card is not an investment that could offer yields. It is indeed just a gift.

“I had to explain to them:” You offer the US government $ 5 million. That's all you do. “” Said Silver. “And once I explain this to them, they came out.”

Similar programs offering a residence or citizenship in exchange for investments have been tried in several other countries, notably Malta, Greece, Portugal, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates. Many of these countries have faced challenges and a number have recently ended their programs.

In April, Malta's “Golden Visa” program was considered to be in violation of the EU law and was ordered closed. The Spanish program was terminated after being blamed for increased housing prices. A British program closed in 2022 in the midst of the problems involving national security, illicit funds and money laundering. Similar concerns have ended programs in Cyprus, Ireland, Bulgaria.

“We have seen that these programs attract poorly recommendable characters,” said Kate Hooper, analyst of senior policies at the non -partisan migration policy institute. “Many and many times, the problem has been that these programs are not very good for trace that are really investors and where their money. These are real challenges to manage effective investor visa programs and we see more of these programs withdraw.”

Trump said that candidates for gold cards would be “very carefully” checked. But he did not do much to appease concerns when a journalist asked if the Russian oligarchs, for example, would be eligible for gold cards.

“Yeah maybe,” replied Trump. “I know Russian oligarchs who are very nice people.”

The Trump administration will also be faced with other challenges, in particular by managing the optics of the deployment of the red carpet to accommodate Uber-Riche and privileged foreigners at the same time as the administration holds and actively expels a large number of immigrants of lower means, for various reasons.

“The gold card is straight for its peak,” said lawyer Shah. “I think the founding fathers could roll in their graves if they knew that we sold the residence in this way.”

But supporters say that the opening of a new special path for rich immigrants finally helps everyone.

“We are really lacking in money right now in the American treasure, which seems to be a better way to get money than to increase taxes on American citizens,” said Stephen Moore, former economic advisor of Trump and principal researcher at Heritage Foundation. “We can take the huddled masses, and we can take the people who are very rich, they do not exclude each other.”

John Lettieri, CEO of The Economic Innovation Group, a bipartite reflection group, agrees. He considers the gold card as a good step towards the creation of an immigration system more based on merit.

“Right now, we are tuning the lottery which is completely random and blind to attract and preserve the brightest people around the world, and we must be more conducive to this kind of talent if we want to maintain the [competitive] Edge that we have right now, “he said.” The gold card is not a document. We get something very substantial in return, and this can be a very significant way to compensate for the cost of other very important programs on which Americans depend. “”

A separate question is whether Trump can legally do what he offers without the approval of the congress. Immigration lawyers, certain Democrats as well as certain republican legislators and preservatives in immigration say that he cannot. But Trump insists that it is “totally legal” because he only offers a permanent residence and continues to offer citizenship.

Meanwhile, while the rich are waiting and reflect on the risks and advantages of a gold card, late evening and internet comedy shows have fun with the idea of ​​the gold card. In an article on X, a woman proposed to beat Trump's offer, with what she called a “discount” of a million dollars. For only $ 4 million, she posted, she would help a foreigner rich in upcoming Uber in America to marry it.

