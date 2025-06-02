



The American Pakistani magnate Tanweer Ahmed confirmed that he had met the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, on several occasions last November at Adiala prison, in order to negotiate a breakthrough. However, Khan finally chose to pursue his objectives through a mass protest movement, led by his wife Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

According to a report published by Geo News on April 14, Ahmed held several cycles of talks with Khan, who had progressed positively until they suddenly collapsed after certain PTI leaders gave Khan what Ahmed described as unrealistic advice.

Addressing Geo News in London, said Ahmed, we had detailed discussions on several sessions in November. When I met him, he had not shaved and had not grown up. He looked healthy and in good shape. He told me that there was no appearance or meetings on the court, so he had not bored to shave the laziness.

Ahmed said Khan seemed to be healthy but seemed disconnected from the outside world. I asked if he was aware that the story was turned by the cyber warriors on his behalf, saying that he was tortured. I explained to what extent the company had become polarized and divided and told him that, after playing a role in this division, he also had the responsibility to help him repair it.

According to Ahmed, Khan was deeply concerned about the external situation and seemed to lack precise information. Although he recognized that Khan had valid points and remained firm on several of his requests, he refused to disclose details, citing confidentiality.

We talked about how to reduce polarization and division in society, how hatred and negativity damage Pakistan and how we, as patriotic citizens, should work to unite young people and progress the nation, added Ahmed.

When he was asked how he had managed to meet Khan in prison, Ahmed simply said that meetings had been organized through legal channels but did not reveal who had facilitated them.

Geo News' report also revealed that before a delegation from Pakistani-American visiting Khan in March this year for sensitive negotiations, several meetings had already taken place in Adiala prison between Khan and Tanweer Ahmed. Ahmed, who was part of the March delegation, was confirmed that he had met Khan headache.

This delegation included Ahmed, the main leader of Pti USA atif Khan, Sardar Abdul Sami, Dr. Usman Malik, Dr Saira Bilal and Dr Mohammad Munir. The aim of their discussions was to resolve the dead end and promote reconciliation.

I am apolitical, said Ahmed. I have no affiliation with any political party. My priority is Pakistan and what is best. My conversations with Khan only aimed to put Pakistan first.

Ahmed said that talks progressed well until Khan, convinced by his inner circle, that mass demonstrations succeed, decide to abandon negotiations. I warned him that such tactics would not help his cause and would have reminded him that he would have labeled such actions like Anarchy during his own mandate.

Ahmed criticized PTI management for missing key opportunities and not developing political maturity. The leaders should build future leaders, but in PTI, this leadership depth is missing. The part is disarray, issuing contradictory declarations on each question. No one seems to know who is really in charge.

According to sources, during the November meetings, Khan seemed open to an understanding with the government and the establishment. However, his position changed after the senior KP leaders, including Ali Amin Gandapur, assured him that millions of people would join the long run at Islamabadleading Khan to end the talks and place his hopes in the bustle of the street to force negotiations according to his conditions.

Ahmed, a longtime friend and donor of Khan, expressed his regret in the face of the influence of Khans advisers. He was seriously advised by his own people, which only gone his position and endangered his future, he concluded.

