



China retaliated to President Trump, accusing the United States of raping its recent trade agreement, which makes Trump less likely to obtain leadership of calling that he wants to restart commercial talks between the two parties.

On Monday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement that the United States had brought discriminatory restrictions, including new guidelines on AI fleas export controls, limits sales of flea design software in China and the withdrawal of Chinese student visas. Beijing also reprimanded the assertion of the American president that China had violated the agreement concluded in Geneva last month.

If the United States insists on its own path and continue to harm China's interests, China will continue to take resolved and energetic measures to protect its legitimate rights,, the ministry said.

China's response to the United States is following Trump's claims on Friday that China had violated the commercial truce.

“The bad news is that China, perhaps without surprise for some, has completely violated its agreement with us. So much to be Mr. Nice Guy!” Trump wrote.

But is Trump's difficult speech just this speech?

As Alexandra Canal, the main journalist of Yahoo Finance points out, in the midst of all American-Chinese tensions, many investors think that the president speaks hard on the prices but still retreats.

In the middle of chaos, a sentence continued to surface through Wall Street: the “Taco” job. An acronym of “Trump Always Chickens Out”, “

This hypothesis has fueled a rear wind of the market in recent months while traders are betting on political pivots, supported by a first American-Chinese de-escalation earlier this month.

The main columnist of Yahoo Finance, Rick Newman, said: “The only problem with the Taco trade is that the premise is not true. Trump does not always make the chicken. His threats are often worse than his actions, but five months after the term Trumps, it is clear that import taxes will be considerably higher while Trump is in charge.”

