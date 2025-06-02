Politics
G7 Summit 2025: PM Modi improbable at the G7 Summit, in a first in 6 years | India News
For the first time in 6 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will probably not be part of the G7 summit which is organized this year by Canada June 15-17. There is not yet an official Canada invitation for the meeting in Alberta, but Modi, in all likelihood, would not have traveled in the North American country, especially when India is still not sure that the new government in Ottawa will be more receptive to its concerns about the activities of separatists Khalistan.A G7 Canadian spokesperson did not confirm to you on Sunday if Modi was going to be invited.It is unlikely that India due to the logistical constraints of the separatists to disrupt the visit of India due to logistical constraints, the efforts probably of the efforts of the separatists and the stretched bilateral links that Modi and its Canadian counterpart Mark Carney have committed to improve. A bilateral meeting on the sidelines could have offered leaders the opportunity to jointly reaffirm their commitment to rebuild the links.Canada has not officially announced the names of the leaders invited for the summit, who will see the heads of government of the major world economies present, but reports in the Canadian media claim that Ottawa invited the leaders of Australia, Ukraine, South Africa, Ukraine and Brazil. It will be the first time that he will not be at the meeting of the group of economically the most advanced nations since France invited him to the summit in 2019. His presence at the top of what is also an informal group of democracies with similar views has been considered as a sign of India in the implementation of the world agenda and to solve transnational problems.
Sikhs separatists last week called on the government of Carney not to invite the Indian Prime Minister, citing an alleged reluctance to India to cooperate in the surveys of the murder of the separatist chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The predecessor of Carneys Justin Trudeau blamed the Indian government for murder without supporting his complaint, as Indian said on several occasions, with evidence. The diplomatic row that followed saw the relationship reaching a hollow of all time while the two parties expelled diplomats for activities hostile to the host nation.Carney has so far not explicitly spoken about Nijjar's question, but, while speaking of its business use plans to reset links, said Canada was not responsible for the pressure on the relationship with India. India hopes that Carney will act more responsible than Trudeau in its management of the case and said that it was ready to work with Ottawa according to mutual trust and sensitivity. India wants Canada to ensure the infallible security of Indian diplomats and also represses extremists and secessionists who engage in anti-Indian activities.
|
