



Populist Karol Nawrocki, who is also the favorite candidate of President Donald Trump, won the presidential election of Poland with a close advance of 50.89%, according to the final vote.

Why it matters

The right -wing parties in Europe have increased in support in the past two years, starting with the victory of Geert Wilders in the Dutch legislative elections in 2023, and accelerated by major gains in European parliamentary elections in 2024.

Trump's victory in the 2024 American presidential election marked a major advance for right -wing groups, who embarked on and sought to borrow from Trump's game book again to win new victories, including policies and ideological lines.

The Sunday's election will determine whether the country continues along the pro-European path of the Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk or travel to nationalist policies recalling those defended by Trump. The President and the Prime Minister must work together to adopt legislation, which makes their alignment key.

Tusk said on Friday that Russian pirates had targeted the websites of coalition parties in power, a few days before the elections, according to the kyiv Independent.

What to know

Nawrocki, a conservative historian without previous political experience and supported by the Law and Justice Party, clashed with the mayor of Warsaw Rafał Trzaskowski and released 50.89% of the 49.11% vote of Trzaskowski.

Key issues include judicial reforms, abortion rights and EU relations. Trzaskowski represents the pro-European civic coalition, while Nawrocki is aligned with nationalist and traditionalist views.

Nawrocki held a thin advance on his rival in what the experts noted as a change marked compared to an initial exit survey published just after the end of the vote at 9 p.m. Sunday evening.

Karol Nawrocki, candidate for the Polish presidential election in 2025, supported by the right of right law and justice (IP), the victory group, supporters of the right law, while the exit polls were announced on television during their electoral evening event in Mala Warszawa Theater in Warsaw, Poland, in the second round of the presidential elections on June 1, 2025.

In the first survey, Trzaskowski had 50.3% of the votes, but the survey had a margin of error of two percent, according to Politico.

Trzaskowski tried to hold this survey as a small victory, telling the supporters that they will soon hear the expression “thin as a razor” while the results continued to flow from various districts.

“If everything is confirmed, we will immediately work,” said Trzawkowski.

However, Nawrocki remained provocative, telling his supporters that he “would win and save Poland!”

“We will win, this difference is really so small,” he said, while his supporters chanted “the president of Poland”.

Nawrocki’s victory is now used as a keen reprimand for the Tusk government by electing a president who could set a major legislative obstacle to all the Prime Minister's political aspirations.

What people say

Piotr Buras, ECFR: “Right and far right candidates gathered up to 54% of the vote – this is the most surprising result.

“The campaign in the next two weeks will be very polarizing and brutal – a confrontation of two visions of Poland: pro -EU, liberal and progressive against nationalist, Trumpist and Conservative.”

This article includes the reports of the Associated Press.

Update of 6/2/25, 12:36 pm HE: This article was updated to reflect the final count of the election by the Associated Press.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/poland-exit-polls-show-donald-trum-backed-candidate-narrowly-2079594

