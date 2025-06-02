Jokowi's classmates at Sman 6 Solo submitted interventions during a false diploma session

Park in the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), at SMAN 6 Solo or SMPP, appeared at the case number 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT linked to the law of the law concerning the false diploma alleged DLJOKOWI at the solo court (PN). They submitted a request for intervention.

The information was transmitted by Jokowi's lawyer, YB Irpan. He said, the submission of the friends of the Lycée de Jokowi because they had an interest in the disputed object, namely the graduate of secondary studies of Jokowi which, according to the false, false.

“There are colleagues from Mr. Jokowi, one of the solo secondary schools who came to submit an intervention request. By the jury, the request, by the applicant and the defendant, had the possibility of giving an answer, and scheduled for Thursday, June 5, 2025. From the responses of the parties, the judges' jury would be considered or rejected, in the form of an interm

Scroll to continue with content

In today's trial, the panel of judges made sure that the parties if the mediation which had been carried out had not mentioned peace. The agenda continued to read the applicant's trial because there was no change in the trial.

IRPAN said that his party would respond to the trial by subjecting an exception to the authority of the judges' jury to judge the case.





“The defendant's lawyer 1, 2, 3 and 4 has a common opinion to respond to the claimant's claim, each will submit an exception concerning the absolute authority, in terms of examination, test and decision of the case is currently examined by the panel of judges examining the case,” he explained.

The defendants argue that the PN is not allowed to examine and try this false Jokowi diploma case. And if the panel of judges agrees, then in the provisional decision, the case does not continue before the main examination of the case.

However, if the panel of judges rejects the defendant's exception, the case will continue for the main examination of the case. “Hope can be granted (the exception to be subject) because the defendants through his legal advisor, in terms of the applicant's reaction, of course not carefree,” he said.

Meanwhile, the lawyer for the worker Wahyu Theo said that the intervention request was based on several documents such as the diploma of his client who was a classmate of Jokowi at Sman 6 Solo.

“This is a diploma of the defendant product 3, Sman 6 Solo. This product (diploma) if we see in 1980-1985 of this type of product, there are thousands of them, because each generation there are 200 people. We can take a sample to submit this request, linked to the other can support. If the diploma is false, all this is false.

Meeting separately, the applicant's lawyer Andhika Dian Prasetyo, said that the entry of the intervention had not been given to the applicant. So that the intervention is considered less ready.

“In our opinion (intervene) is not necessarily granted by the jury, therefore the applicant's intervention must be clear to what it is domiciled, supporting what and what is the legal basis. We have not been able to see it in whole, so we could not analyze.

In this trial, Andhika hopes that all agendas can be carried out offline. So that people can discover it and continue to monitor the course of this trial.

It will also imply a third party, the judicial commission to monitor this session. “We have written to the Judicial Commission to monitor this session. We see that certain declarations of the Assembly and defendants have similarities, we fear that this session has interventions by foreigners,” he concluded.

Case number 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT concerning the act of the law on the Jokowi diploma published by a solo lawyer, Muhammad Taufiq. In his trial, the applicant brought a trial against Jokowi as a defendant 1, the solo City Kpu as a defendant 2, Sman 6 Solo as defendant 3, and Gadjah Mada University (UGM) as defendant 4.

(APU / AHR)