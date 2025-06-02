Politics
Jokowi's classmates at Sman 6 Solo submitted interventions during a false diploma session
Solo –
Park in the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), at SMAN 6 Solo or SMPP, appeared at the case number 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT linked to the law of the law concerning the false diploma alleged DLJOKOWI at the solo court (PN). They submitted a request for intervention.
The information was transmitted by Jokowi's lawyer, YB Irpan. He said, the submission of the friends of the Lycée de Jokowi because they had an interest in the disputed object, namely the graduate of secondary studies of Jokowi which, according to the false, false.
“There are colleagues from Mr. Jokowi, one of the solo secondary schools who came to submit an intervention request. By the jury, the request, by the applicant and the defendant, had the possibility of giving an answer, and scheduled for Thursday, June 5, 2025. From the responses of the parties, the judges' jury would be considered or rejected, in the form of an interm
Scroll to continue with content
In today's trial, the panel of judges made sure that the parties if the mediation which had been carried out had not mentioned peace. The agenda continued to read the applicant's trial because there was no change in the trial.
IRPAN said that his party would respond to the trial by subjecting an exception to the authority of the judges' jury to judge the case.
“The defendant's lawyer 1, 2, 3 and 4 has a common opinion to respond to the claimant's claim, each will submit an exception concerning the absolute authority, in terms of examination, test and decision of the case is currently examined by the panel of judges examining the case,” he explained.
The defendants argue that the PN is not allowed to examine and try this false Jokowi diploma case. And if the panel of judges agrees, then in the provisional decision, the case does not continue before the main examination of the case.
However, if the panel of judges rejects the defendant's exception, the case will continue for the main examination of the case. “Hope can be granted (the exception to be subject) because the defendants through his legal advisor, in terms of the applicant's reaction, of course not carefree,” he said.
Meanwhile, the lawyer for the worker Wahyu Theo said that the intervention request was based on several documents such as the diploma of his client who was a classmate of Jokowi at Sman 6 Solo.
“This is a diploma of the defendant product 3, Sman 6 Solo. This product (diploma) if we see in 1980-1985 of this type of product, there are thousands of them, because each generation there are 200 people. We can take a sample to submit this request, linked to the other can support. If the diploma is false, all this is false.
Meeting separately, the applicant's lawyer Andhika Dian Prasetyo, said that the entry of the intervention had not been given to the applicant. So that the intervention is considered less ready.
“In our opinion (intervene) is not necessarily granted by the jury, therefore the applicant's intervention must be clear to what it is domiciled, supporting what and what is the legal basis. We have not been able to see it in whole, so we could not analyze.
In this trial, Andhika hopes that all agendas can be carried out offline. So that people can discover it and continue to monitor the course of this trial.
It will also imply a third party, the judicial commission to monitor this session. “We have written to the Judicial Commission to monitor this session. We see that certain declarations of the Assembly and defendants have similarities, we fear that this session has interventions by foreigners,” he concluded.
Case number 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT concerning the act of the law on the Jokowi diploma published by a solo lawyer, Muhammad Taufiq. In his trial, the applicant brought a trial against Jokowi as a defendant 1, the solo City Kpu as a defendant 2, Sman 6 Solo as defendant 3, and Gadjah Mada University (UGM) as defendant 4.
(APU / AHR)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.detik.com/jateng/hukum-dan-kriminal/d-7944659/teman-seangkatan-jokowi-di-sman-6-solo-ajukan-intervensi-di-sidang-ijazah-palsu
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The sixth earthquake in Karachi in 24 hours
- Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Call probably this week, says the White House, in the midst of commercial price talks in a standstill
- US companies say Trump Trade War is hitting production while Dollar is three years to three years old | Trump prices
- India offers an excellent investment opportunity in the aviation sector: PM Modi
- Ukraine War dergest: Ukraine and Russia to release 1,000 prisoners each – while the kyiv team discusses “the atmosphere” during peace talks | World News
- The British government has prepared to take abramovich novel to justice to express $ 2.5 billion in the sale of Chelsea
- Provision of palm oil in the forest area
- Sweden Maja Stark wins the American women's open for the first major championship
- World Cup winner Glenn Maxwell withdraws from one -day international cricket
- Meet the man behind a Trump's President's land agenda
- Aurora activities can continue on Monday nights and can be displayed in the UK, North America and Australia.
- The Pakistani army uses cashmere to line their pockets, Ploot Nation: Adnan Sami