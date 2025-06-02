Politics
Britain Planning Defense Boost aimed at sending a message to Moscow and Trump
Great Britain will built new nuclear propulsion attack submarines, will prepare its army to fight a war in Europe and become a nation ready for the battle, dressed in Armor, said Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday, part of the military expenses designed to send a message to Moscow and Washington.
Starmer said Great Britain cannot ignore the threat that Russia poses when it undertook to undertake the most radical changes to the British defenses since the collapse of the Soviet Union more than three decades.
The threat to which we are faced is more serious, more immediate and more unpredictable than in any time since the Cold War, Starmer told workers and journalists in a naval shipyard in Scotland.
Like other NATO members, the United Kingdom has reassessed its defense expenses since the large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The government has announced military plans in response to a strategic defense examination commanded by Starmer and led by George Robertson, former secretary in the United Kingdom and NATO secretary general. This is the first review of this type since 2021, and land in a world shaken and transformed by Russia on the scale of Ukraine in 2022, and by the re -election of President Donald Trump last year.
NATO to support the 5% expenditure target in June, says the secretary general
Months after the publication of the last major defense review in 2021, the Minister of the time, Boris Johnson, confidently said that the era of the fight against Big Tank battles on the European land mass was over. Three months later, Russian tanks entered Ukraine.
The Government of the Labor Party of Starmers Center-Gauche said that it will accept the 62 recommendations made in the journal, aimed at helping the United Kingdom to face growing threats to land, the air and in cyberspace.
Measures include the increase in the production of submarines and weapons and learning Ukraine lessons, which quickly developed its drone technology to counter forces and even reach targets deep in Russia.
The government said the United Kingdom will also establish a cyber command to counter daily attacks on Russia against British defenses.
Monday announcements include the construction of 12 armed submarines conventionally nuclear propulsion as part of the Aukus partnership with Australia and the United States. The government also claims that it will invest 15 billion pounds in British nuclear arsenal, which consists of missiles transported on a handful of submarines. The details of these plans should be kept secret.
The government will also increase conventional British weapons stocks with up to 7,000 long-range weapons built in the United Kingdom.
Opinion: Forget new generation fighter planes. The future of war is a drone force, not air force
Starmer said the rearmatory would create a defense dividend for thousands of well-paid manufacturing jobs in contrast to the post-cold peace dividend that saw Western nations channel defense money in other areas.
Defense secretary, John Healey, said the changes would send a message to Moscow and transform the country's soldiers after decades of dismissal, although he said that he did not expect the number of soldiers currently a hollow of two centuries in the early 2030s.
Healey said defense spending plans to reach 2.5% of national income by 2027 per year are on the right track and that there is no doubt that he will reach 3% before 2034.
Starmer said that the objective of 3 by a hundred is an ambition rather than a firm promise, and he does not know where the treasure short of money will find the money. The government has already reduced international aid expenditure in a contagious manner to reach the target of 2.5 by a hundred.
Starmer said he would not make a firm commitment until he knows precisely where money comes from.
Even 3% is not that some NATO leaders are necessary to dissuade Russia from future attacks against its neighbors. NATO chief Mark Rutte says that leaders of the 32 member countries debate the commitment to spending at least 3.5% of GDP in defense when they meet in the Netherlands this month.
It is also a message to Trump that Europe takes into account its request for NATO members to spend more on their own defense.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-britain-planning-defence-boost-aimed-at-sending-a-message-to-moscow/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The sixth earthquake in Karachi in 24 hours
- Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Call probably this week, says the White House, in the midst of commercial price talks in a standstill
- US companies say Trump Trade War is hitting production while Dollar is three years to three years old | Trump prices
- India offers an excellent investment opportunity in the aviation sector: PM Modi
- Ukraine War dergest: Ukraine and Russia to release 1,000 prisoners each – while the kyiv team discusses “the atmosphere” during peace talks | World News
- The British government has prepared to take abramovich novel to justice to express $ 2.5 billion in the sale of Chelsea
- Provision of palm oil in the forest area
- Sweden Maja Stark wins the American women's open for the first major championship
- World Cup winner Glenn Maxwell withdraws from one -day international cricket
- Meet the man behind a Trump's President's land agenda
- Aurora activities can continue on Monday nights and can be displayed in the UK, North America and Australia.
- The Pakistani army uses cashmere to line their pockets, Ploot Nation: Adnan Sami