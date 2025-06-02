Open this photo in the gallery: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on the left, visits the aerospace, military and information security company BAE Systems, the installation of Govan in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday.Andy Buchanan / The Associated Press

Great Britain will built new nuclear propulsion attack submarines, will prepare its army to fight a war in Europe and become a nation ready for the battle, dressed in Armor, said Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday, part of the military expenses designed to send a message to Moscow and Washington.

Starmer said Great Britain cannot ignore the threat that Russia poses when it undertook to undertake the most radical changes to the British defenses since the collapse of the Soviet Union more than three decades.

The threat to which we are faced is more serious, more immediate and more unpredictable than in any time since the Cold War, Starmer told workers and journalists in a naval shipyard in Scotland.

Like other NATO members, the United Kingdom has reassessed its defense expenses since the large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The government has announced military plans in response to a strategic defense examination commanded by Starmer and led by George Robertson, former secretary in the United Kingdom and NATO secretary general. This is the first review of this type since 2021, and land in a world shaken and transformed by Russia on the scale of Ukraine in 2022, and by the re -election of President Donald Trump last year.

Months after the publication of the last major defense review in 2021, the Minister of the time, Boris Johnson, confidently said that the era of the fight against Big Tank battles on the European land mass was over. Three months later, Russian tanks entered Ukraine.

The Government of the Labor Party of Starmers Center-Gauche said that it will accept the 62 recommendations made in the journal, aimed at helping the United Kingdom to face growing threats to land, the air and in cyberspace.

Measures include the increase in the production of submarines and weapons and learning Ukraine lessons, which quickly developed its drone technology to counter forces and even reach targets deep in Russia.

The government said the United Kingdom will also establish a cyber command to counter daily attacks on Russia against British defenses.

Monday announcements include the construction of 12 armed submarines conventionally nuclear propulsion as part of the Aukus partnership with Australia and the United States. The government also claims that it will invest 15 billion pounds in British nuclear arsenal, which consists of missiles transported on a handful of submarines. The details of these plans should be kept secret.

The government will also increase conventional British weapons stocks with up to 7,000 long-range weapons built in the United Kingdom.

Starmer said the rearmatory would create a defense dividend for thousands of well-paid manufacturing jobs in contrast to the post-cold peace dividend that saw Western nations channel defense money in other areas.

Defense secretary, John Healey, said the changes would send a message to Moscow and transform the country's soldiers after decades of dismissal, although he said that he did not expect the number of soldiers currently a hollow of two centuries in the early 2030s.

Healey said defense spending plans to reach 2.5% of national income by 2027 per year are on the right track and that there is no doubt that he will reach 3% before 2034.

Starmer said that the objective of 3 by a hundred is an ambition rather than a firm promise, and he does not know where the treasure short of money will find the money. The government has already reduced international aid expenditure in a contagious manner to reach the target of 2.5 by a hundred.

Starmer said he would not make a firm commitment until he knows precisely where money comes from.

Even 3% is not that some NATO leaders are necessary to dissuade Russia from future attacks against its neighbors. NATO chief Mark Rutte says that leaders of the 32 member countries debate the commitment to spending at least 3.5% of GDP in defense when they meet in the Netherlands this month.

It is also a message to Trump that Europe takes into account its request for NATO members to spend more on their own defense.