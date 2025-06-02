Donald Trump warns: the economic ruin of the United States arrives if …





US President Donald Trump warned that if the US courts eliminate his pricing policy, this could lead to the economic ruin of the United States of America. He said that in such a scenario, other countries could use anti-American prices to hold hostages in the United States.

“If the courts go back in a way against us on prices, which is not planned, this would allow other countries to hold our nation hostage with their anti-American prices that they would use against us.

The Trumps warning came shortly after major legal development. On Thursday, a Washington Federal Court of Appeal restored its administrative prices on foreign imports, one day just after the American Court of International Trade ruled that Trump had exceeded his authority under emergency powers.

The American Court of Appeal for the Federal Circuit made a temporary suspension on the decision of the lower courts. This means that the prices announced for the first time on April 2, that Trump called the Liberation Day rates, remain in place while the government appeals.

Live events are also read: Day after being blocked by the commercial court, Trump's prices to stay in early April, Trump announced a set of radical rates, saying that the American trade deficit was equivalent to a national emergency. Its plan included a 10% tax on all imports. Countries like China, which manage major trade surpluses with the United States, have been targeted with even higher rate rates. Hombally, many of these proposed rates were quickly interrupted. On May 12, the White House announced that it would reduce the hardest rates on China while trying to reach a new trade agreement. The United States and China have agreed to temporarily reduce prices on each other for at least 90 days. Before the intervention of the courts of appeal, the US international trade court had found that Trump had illegally used the international law on the Emergency Emergency Powers of 1977 (IEEPA) to justify his tariff plan. The panel of three judges said that the IEEPA had been designed to treat urgent national security threats and could not support large -scale prices aimed at resolving long -standing commercial imbalances.

Trumps' prices are currently disputed in at least seven separate legal affairs. The most recent decision of the commercial court was in response to two proceedings which had been combined. One was deposited by five small businesses and the other by a coalition of 12 American states. In a related case, the American district judge Rudolph Contreras published a closer injunction which protected two educational toy companies based in Illinois.

After the decision of the trade courts, Trump went to social networks Thursday evening to denounce the decision. He said that it had undermined the presidential authority and would be celebrated by the rivals of the Americas.

The horrible decision said that I should obtain approval from the congress for these prices, Trump wrote. If he is allowed to stand up, it would completely destroy the presidential power, the presidency would never again be the same! This decision is welcomed worldwide by all countries, other than the United States of America.

In another article on Truth Social, Trump shared an image of himself with a legend that was read: he is on the mission of God and nothing can stop what is going.

