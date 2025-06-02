Bpip Lord Sby and Jokowi during Pancasila's birthday event, but unable to attend





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The Pancasila or BPIP ideology development agency guarantees that all presidents and vice-presidents have been invited to the commemoration of Pancasila's birthday, including Joko Widodo and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono at Pancasila Building, Central Jakarta, Monday, June 2, 2025.

A number of national figures were present at the event. President PRABOWO SUBIANTO and Vice-President GIBRAN RAKABUMING RAKA were present. The former president and vice-president were also present, notably Megawati Sukarnoputri, Jusuf Kalla, and try Sutrisno. While former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and President Joko Widodo were not present at the event.

“All of the previous Presidents and vice President Were invited. But only mrs. Megawati, Mr. Try Sutrisno, and Mr. Jusuf Kalla,” Said Muhammad Hilmie Azizi, Punata Public Relations BPIP, when confirmad TempoJune 2, 2025.

The deputy secretary general of the Central Leadership Council of the Democratic Party, Jansen Sitindaon, has not yet responded to confirmation Tempo Concerning the reason for the absence of SBY.

Confirmation message Tempo To the secretary general of Barisan or Bara JP, volunteer of Jokowi, relative, linked to the absence of Jokowi not yet reciprocal.

When confirmed, the president of the Indonesian MPR and secretary general of the Gerindra Ahmad Muzani party said that he knew nothing about the absence of Jokowi and Sby.

“Ah, I don't know. It's bpip, I'm a guest, I'm an officer who reads (Pancasila text),” said Muzani after the event.

Muzani said former President Megawati Soekarnoputri and Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming had interacted during Pancasila's birthday ceremony at Pancasila Building, Central Jakarta, Monday, June 2, 2025.

The general secretary of the Gerindra party said that the meeting between President Prabowo and the 5th president Megawati Sukarnoputri was familiar. He said everything was familiar in the waiting room. In the room, there was President Prabowo, Megawati, Gibran, the former vice-president Essaie Sutrisno, the former vice-president Jusuf Kalla, the Minister of State Prasetyo Hadi and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Inviono and Muzani himself. In fact, said Muzani, Megawati and Gibran were lucky to chat.

“Yes (had a discussion), asking, asking for maternal health, all kinds,” said Muzani.

Muzani said today's atmosphere is a good image of how national figures meet and sit in a single table, even to joke.

“I think it's one, the day we commemorate the birth of this pancasila, I think the momentum is very good and very touching,” he said.

But Muzani was reluctant to say if it was a sign that Pdip would join the government.

Megawati attended Pancasila's anniversary ceremony with President Prabowo Sui-Bianto and Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka at Pancasila Building, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Central Jakarta.

Megawati is the president of the BPIP board board. In addition to Megawati, the former vice-president of Sutrisno and Jusuf Kalla also attended this event. Prabowo was seen walking with Megawati to the front veranda of the Pancasila building followed by Gibran behind before the ceremony. But President Joko Widodo was not present at the event this morning. During the ceremony, Gibran was flanked by Jusf Kalla and Megawati on the right side of the Prabowo podium.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/politik/bpip-undang-sby-dan-jokowi-di-acara-hari-lahir-pancasila-tapi-berhalangan-hadir-1622968 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos