The PTI leadership deceived Imran Khan to withdraw from talks?

The American Pakistani magnate Tanweer Ahmed claims that he held several meetings with the former Prime Minister imprisoned Imran Khan in Adiala prison last November in order to negotiate a breakthrough with the government. However, Khan finally chose to continue his requests during a walk on Islamabad, Geo News reported on Sunday.

After Imran Khan's “final call” on November 24, chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, with Bushra Bibi, led to Islamabad, demanding the release of political prisoners, the repeal of the 26th constitutional amendment and other measures.

The march ended when the security forces launched a repression against the demonstrators on the night of November 26 in Islamabad, using tear gas cartridges to disperse the crowd.

“We had large interviews in several sessions in November of last year. Khan was in good health. I asked him if he was aware of the type of atmosphere that cyber warriers had created outside on his behalf, that he was tortured. I told him about the polarization and the division that existed outside. I said that he had played a role in creating this division, and that he should now play a role in the end. ”

According to the magnate, Khan was visibly concerned about the situation outside the prison, and it seemed that he did not receive specific information.

“Imran Khan was worried. It was clear that he was not fully aware of what was going on beyond the walls of the prison and had no truthful image of events. We have discussed many questions over several days. These are productive meetings. We have agreed to put an end to polarization and division in society. We discussed hatred and negativity. said.

He did not reveal who facilitated meetings with Khan, but argued that the legal process was followed.

According to Geo News, Ahmed was part of the American-Pakistani delegation who met Imran Khan in Adiala prison earlier this year for sensitive discussions. He was also part of a delegation that went from the United States to Pakistan in March to help resolve the political deadlock between Khan and the powerful establishment of the country.

Ahmed explained that the objective of the meetings was to break the dead end and move towards reconciliation. “I am apolitical. I am not affiliated with any political party or nobody […] When I spoke to Khan, it was Pakistan, to put Pakistan first. »»

He said discussions had progressed well until Khan decides to respond to his requests instead through street demonstrations.

“I told Imran Khan that it would not help him or his mission. I reminded him that, under his own government, such actions would have been qualified as anarchy. ”

Geo News quoted sources of trust saying that Khan had decided to end the talks with the American-Pakistani delegation after being convinced that the November march would succeed. He hoped that the bustle of the street and the public's reaction would determine his fate, sending a severe message to government representatives.

Tanweer Ahmed has been a friend and donor of Imran Khan for almost two decades, and he said regret that the former Prime Minister was poorly advised by his inner circle. “They made him make decisions that only compromised his chances,” he said.

