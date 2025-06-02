Drive to rub the carbon of the air stands while Donald Trump is targeting renewable energies





American efforts to eliminate air carbon pollutants have plunged this year, as uncertainty about the fate of renewable energies incentives and a labyrinthine license process has cooled a crucial sector to remedy the effects of fossil fuels. Air -rubbed carbon storage authorization requests dropped by 50% in the first quarter of 2025 from the same period of the previous year, the least submitted since 2022 according to Enverns Intelligence Research data, an energy and analysis data group. And no license was approved, down three in the last quarter of 2024.

The process, called Carbon Capture, is a relatively new technology that the International Energy Agency has deemed essential to fight against global warming. Despite the rapid expansion of renewable energies, the majority of the power of worlds is always generated by fossil fuels making essential technology to eliminate and store harmful particles while continuing to allow economic growth.

It is a question of sequestering the carbon elements of the gases emitted in industrial installations such as power plants and factories, and inject them into wells buried deeply in rocky formations.

Industry experts said the drop in demands for these types of well was partly due to uncertainty about American government tax credits and the subsidies supporting them.

On Friday, the US Energy Ministry announced the cancellation of $ 3.7 billion in clean energy grants, including funding for carbon capture and sequestration was a large part. Secretary Chris Wright said that the Biden administration had not carried out an in -depth financial exam before reporting billions of dollars from taxpayers and that the cancellation of funds was in the best interests of the American people.

In a press release, the Carbon Capture Coalition, a group supported by industry, qualified cancellations a major step back, adding: movements as this risk to sell the energy and technological leadership of the Americas to other nations.

Donors have succeeded in preserving a carbon capture tax credit in the current version of President Donald Trumps Tax and spending plan. But criticisms say that the credit, at $ 85 per metric tonne, is not high enough, forcing companies to count on a market for voluntary credits where large issuing companies can buy credits from companies developing clean technologies to consolidate income.

The tax credit is and continues to be insufficient to justify a general deployment of the post-combustion carbon capture, said Rohan Dighe, analyst at Wood Mackenzie.

Credits will be subject to transfer limitations after 2027, which could affect the capacity of small and medium developers to market projects on the market, according to Brenna Casey, a carbon capture partner at Bloombergnef.

Transferability is really important for the market, she said. Its element of elimination would kill many projects … and would distill the market in oil majors with enormous tax responsibilities.

Tom Willis, CEO of Constoga Energy, who finished drilling a carbon well in Kansas, said: in a perfect world, we would have [transferability]said we had to find a tax partner to invest in the United States.

Out of the 152 million metric tonnes of carbon capacity announced due online in 2035, 35% should be canceled, according to Bloombergnef projections.

Brad Johnston, analyst at ENVERUS Intelligence Research, said less permit was approved due to slow treatment at the Environmental Protection Agency. The company had planned 40 approvals in 2025, which it revised at 14.

The projects that applied to the EPA in mid-2023 are faced with an average expectation of 30 months, half over the objective of Agencys.

To get around the EPA, some states request permission to issue permits.

Virginia-Western, Louisiana, Arizona, Wyoming and Northern Dakota have received permission, while Texas is in the final stages of the approval process.

Some blame the slowdown in the application on a overcrowded queue of carbon capture companies.

When [Inflation Reduction Act] You have been announced that you saw a huge overabundance of requests to come, said Matthew Stevenson, director of Svante income, who is supported by Chevron and recently opened the largest filter factory in North America. It will be difficult to fulfill this capacity with fixed assets and pipelines.

