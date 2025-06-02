



London The United Kingdom will built new nuclear attack submarines, will prepare its army to fight a war in Europe and become a nation of the battle and covered with armor, '' said Prime Minister Keir Starmer, part of the military expenses designed to send a message to Moscow and Washington.

Starmer said that Great Britain cannot “ cannot ignore the threat that Russia represents “ when it undertook to undertake the most radical changes in British defenses since the collapse of the Soviet Union more than three decades.

“The threat we are faced with is more serious, more immediate and more unpredictable than in any time since the Cold War,” said Starmer to workers and journalists in a naval shipyard in Scotland.

Like the other members of NATO, the United Kingdom has reassessed its defense expenses since the large-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February 2022.

The government has announced military plans in response to a strategic defense examination commanded by Starmer and led by George Robertson, former secretary in the United Kingdom and NATO secretary general. This is the first review of this type since 2021, and land in a world shaken and transformed by the invasion of Russia on the scale of Ukraine in 2022, and by the re -election of President Donald Trump last year.

Months after the publication of the latest major defense of Great Britain in 2021, the Minister of Primary at the time, Boris Johnson, confidently declared that the era of “ battles of great tanks on the European land mass '' was finished. Three months later, Russian tanks entered Ukraine.

The Government of the Starmer Labor Party said that it will accept the 62 recommendations made in the journal, aimed at helping the United Kingdom to face growing threats to land, the air and in cyberspace.

