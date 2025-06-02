Look at these levels of action in American steel while Trump plans to double steel prices





The keys to retaining American steel actions will be under the spotlight to start the week after President Donald Trump said on Friday that he planned to double steel and 50%aluminum rates. The title staged a decisive break above a symmetrical triangle last month, with a strong follow-up of the resistance index relative in terms of points. And adds that the amount of the model's escape area provides an increase in $ 59.7. Investors should monitor key support levels on the US Steel graph around $ 46, $ 43 and $ 36.

Us Steel (X) the shares will be under the spotlight to start the week after President Donald Trump said on Friday that he planned to double steel and aluminum prices at 50%.

Addressing a rally in one of the steel producers to process factories in Pennsylvania, the president said that this decision would help protect American steel workers and secure the steel industry. Supporters of steel prices argue that they strengthen the national steel sector and reduce dependence on foreign manufacturing steel, while criticisms say they increase the costs of local manufacturers and reduce innovation within industry.

The Friday's announcement came after Trump recently gave the green light to a “partnership” between US Steel and Nippon Steel. A merger of $ 14.1 billion between the two Steelmakers was initially blocked by the Biden administration in early January due to national security problems.

US Steel shares have won 33% in the past two weeks and have been negotiating almost 60% higher since the start of the year from Friday.

Below, we break down technicians from the American steel table and identify the key price levels that investors will probably monitor.

Symmetrical triangle rupture

Shortly after the mobile average (MA) of 50 days, crossed the 200 -day MA to form a bullish golden cross on the graph at the end of March, American steel actions consolidated in a symmetrical triangle, indicating a break in the upward trend of the actions that started at the end of December.

More recently, the price staged a decisive break last month, with a strong purchase of follow -up leading to the index of relative force in exaggerated territory. It is also worth emphasizing that the rally occurred on the volume of trading above average, signaling a conviction behind the jump.

Allows you to apply a technical analysis to identify an upward price objective in the middle of the subsequent purchase potential and also to locate the support levels that deserve to be monitored during future retractions.

Measured travel price objective

To provide a price objective, investors can use the measured travel technique, also known by graphic observers as a measurement principle.

When applying American steel analysis, we calculate the distance from the trend in points preceding the symmetrical triangle and adding this quantity to the pattern escape area. For example, we add $ 16 to $ 43.75, which projects an increase of $ 59.75, or about 11% above the Friday fence price.

The main levels of support that deserve to be monitored

The first level below monitoring is about $ 46. The retractions on this key area would probably meet the support near the summit of the symmetrical triangle, which also aligns closely with a hollow which formed on the graph in February of last year.

A fence below this level could see the test for testing actions close to $ 43. This location can arouse an interest in purchase around the 50 -day ascending slope master's degree and a series of peaks on the graph dating back to April from last year.

Finally, a greater drop in American steel shares could put the level of $ 36 at stake. Investors can seek to accumulate actions in this region near a horizontal line which links several hollows that developed on the graph between December 2023 and March this year.

The comments, opinions and analyzes expressed on Investopedia are for information only. Read our guarantee and our notice of responsibility for more information.

To date, this article has been written, the author has no titles above.

