



The runoff of the presidential elections in Poland will be a bitter pill for the pro-European democrats to swallow.

The nationalist, Trumpian, historian Karol Nawrocki narrowly beat the liberal mayor of Warsaw, Rafa Trzaskowski, 50.89 to 49.11%.

The Polish president has few executive powers, although the office holder can veto legislation. This means that the consequences of a victory for Nawrocki will be felt strongly, both in Poland and in Europe.

With this power, Nawrocki, supported by the Conservative Party of Law and Justice, will undoubtedly hinder the capacity of Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his coalition led by the Civic Platform to adopt democratic political reforms.

This legislative blockage may well see the law and justice return to the government during the general elections of 2027, which would lock the anti-democratic changes made by the party during their last mandate from 20152023.

Nawrockis Win gave anti-donald trump forces, anti-liberals and anti-EU through the continent a shot in the arm. His bad news for the EU, Ukraine and women.

A rising Poland

For a large part of the World War II, Poland had a limited European influence.

This is no longer the case. Poland’s economy has exploded since it joined the EU in 2004. It spends almost 5% of its gross domestic product on defense, almost double what it spent in 2022 at the time of Russia on a large -scale Ukraine scale.

Poland now has an army larger than the United Kingdom, France and Germany. And the standard of living, adjusted for purchasing power, are about to overshadow Japan.

In addition to Brexit, these changes led to the displacement of the EUS in the center of gravity to the east to Poland. As an increasing military and economic power of 37 million people, what is happening in Poland will help shape future Europe.

Impacts on Ukraine

The new position of Poland in Europe is most clearly demonstrated by its central role in the fight to defend Ukraine against Russia.

This centrality was clearly demonstrated during the recent coalition of the consenting summit in kyiv, where Tusk joined the leaders of the main powers of Europe France, Germany and the United Kingdom to strengthen the support of Ukraine and its president, Volodyr Zelensky.

However, unqualified pologns for Ukraine will now be in danger because Nawrocki has demonized Ukrainian refugees in his country and opposed Ukrainian integration into European oriented organs, such as EU and NATO.

Nawrocki was also supported during his campaign by the Trump administration. Kristi Noem, the American Secretary of Homeland Security, said at the recent conservative political action conference in Poland:

Donald Trump is a strong leader for us, but you have the possibility of having a leader in Karol if you make him the leader of this country.

Trump also welcomed Nawrocki to the oval office when he was just a candidate for his duties. It was a significant gap compared to the standard American diplomatic protocol to stay outside the foreign elections.

Nawrocki was not as pro-Russian as other world-style Maga style politicians, but this is largely due to the geography of Poland and its difficult history with Russia. He has been invaded several times in his eastern plains by Russian or Soviet troops. And with Ukraine, Poland shares borders with the Russian client state of Belarus and Russia itself in Kaliningrad, the enclave strongly militarized on the Baltic Sea.

I experienced the proximity of these borders during work on the field in Poland in 2023 when I traveled by car from Warsaw to Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, via the Gap Suwalki.

This is the strategically large border of 100 kilometers between Poland and Lithuania, which connects the Baltic States to the rest of NATO and the EU in the south. It is considered a potential flash point if Russia ever to fill the gap and isolate the Baltic States.

The conservative nationalist politicians of Poland are therefore less suitable for Russia than those of Hungary or Slovakia. Nawrocki, for example, does not support the cup of arms to Ukraine.

However, a presidency of Nawrocki will always be more hostile to Ukraine and its interests. During the campaign, Nawrocki said Zelensky misses Poland, echoing the type of language used by Trump himself.

Supporters of Karol Nawrocki hold a banner featuring a photo of the meeting of the oval office between US President Donald Trump and Nawrocki. Jarek Praszkiewicz / Pap / EPA Polard divided

High election issues have led to a record participation rate of almost 73%.

There was a brutal choice in the elections between Nawrocki and Trzaskowski.

Trzaskowski supported the liberalization of Poland of abortion laws, abortion was effectively prohibited in Poland under the government of law and justice and the introduction of civil partnerships for LGBTQ +couples.

Rafal Trzaskowski and his wife Malgorzata Trzaskowska meet local residences in Gdansk, Poland, towards the end of the campaign. Andrzej Jackowski / Pap / EPA

Nawrocki opposed these changes and will probably oppose any attempt to implement them.

While the surveys for the election of presidential runoff have always shown a tight race, an Ipsos outing survey published during the voting count has demonstrated that social divisions are now confronted in the country.

As in other recent global elections, women and people with higher formal education voted for the progressive candidate (Trzaskowski), while men and those who have a less formal education voted for the conservative (Nawrocki).

After the surprise success of the liberal and pro-EU presidential candidate in the Romanian elections fifteen days ago, the pro-EU forces also hoped for a similar result in Poland.

It is for the moment a pipe dream and the liberals through the continent will now have to negotiate a difficult relationship with a leader on the right and Trumpian in the new beating heart of Europe.

