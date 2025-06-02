



In the coming days, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will face a decisive choice between a “war of deception” with political motivation in Gaza and an agreement to release all the hostages while ending the war. He must choose between his ministers on the far right, Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrichor aligning with Donald Trump.

There is no symmetry here. Accepting a hostage agreement, putting an end to war and working with Trump and free world leaders will not be effortless. Any choice requires detailed negotiations and compromises. But this path is much higher than any realistic alternative.

On the basis of the achievements of the defense of Israel, including damage to Hamas, weakening Hezbollah, destroying Syria's military arsenal during the collapse of Assad, and demonstrating Israel's ability to deeply strike Iranisraeli leaders could, from a strength, pursue all simultaneous hostages, to attenuate this war, Human Crusis, and Up-Hamas. This would allow Israel, although late, to join Trump's vision of a new Middle East, including the normalization of Saudi Arabia, regional deployment to meet the Iranian challenge and participation in the commercial corridor project from India through the Gulf to Europe.

The choice of a “war of deception” in place where the deceptive propaganda presents political war as serving the security of Israel would be a serious error. It is very doubtful that the continuation of the war could produce different results from the previous tours of Gaza in the last 20 months. But this would certainly constitute a death sentence for some or most of the living hostages and would deepen diplomatic tsunami and the international criminal court affirms that Israel is already confronted.

This approach could be logical if it could reach “total victory” on Hamas, but that will not happen. When this new war inevitably stops under diplomatic pressure, the humanitarian crisis, battlefield events or internal political developments

A research and rescue operation is underway following an air strike in Gaza City on June 1, 2025. Abdul Hakim Abu Rowshgetty Images

To understand, examine recent history. The barbaric attack of October 7 created a convincing imperative for Israel to ensure that Hamas could never reign over Gaza or threaten Israel from there. The question was how to achieve this goal.

Since Ben Gurion, Israel has followed four strategic maxims: the wars should be aggressive, fought in an enemy territory, ending quickly to translate the results of the battlefield into diplomatic and political realities while retaining international legitimacy, and without any significant importance do not lose high moral. This is how we won in 1967 in six days and 1973 in three weeks. Netanyahu betrayed almost all these principles.

Read more: the ceasefire of Israel-Hamas was never going to last

Another strategic maxim, from Clausewitz to Kissinger, maintains that war must have a clearly defined and operationally possible political objective. As the Roman saying says: “If you don't know which port you want to reach, no wind will take you there.” This maxim was deliberately ignored. Netanyahu has blocked any discussion on this issue since October 7, 2023.

It was clear for any serious observer that Hamas suffered major military blows daily, losing most weapons systems and leadership figures since October 7. However, as a group or an individual from Hamas can easily “disappear” in a few minutes, hide from the 2 million civilians in the strip and emerge tunnels or build windows to attack the Israelis, their absolute elimination remains a seisyphian task. Even after 58 years in the West Bank, we have never completely eliminated the presence of Hamas in Jenin or Tulkarm.

The only way to ensure that Hamas cannot reign over Gaza and threaten Israel is to replace it with another legitimate ruling entity to the international community, Arab neighbors such as Egypt, Saudi water and Arabia, and the Palestinians themselves. In practice, this means a temporary interabic force supported by the Arab League, potentially supported by the resolution of the United Nations Security Council, funded by Saudi Arabia and water, with a technocratic government supervising the Palestinian bureaucracy and a new non -Hamas security organization formed by the interarabe force under American supervision.

An anti-hamas demonstration takes place in Beit Lahia in the Northern Gaza Strip on March 26, 2025.

Israel would only present two conditions: no member of the Hamas military branch could participate in the bodies of the new entity, and the FDI, initially deployed in the perimeter of the band, would withdraw to the border until all the pre-aggressive security references are fulfilled. This plan, easily achievable a year ago, and seeming to save Gaza and Gazans from additional destruction, is more difficult now, because it could be interpreted as saving in Israel to flow into the Gazan mud. But the plan remains viable despite the Israeli government's refusal to consider it.

As it is the only plan “day after” practical, there is no meaning to sacrifice the life of the hostages or endanger the Israeli troops in an unnecessary war. Who can look in the eyes of future bereaved parents, newly widowed spouses, new orphans, disabled and traumatized soldiers, and affirm with a clear conscience that everything was done to prevent loss, or that he had justification?

As long as Israel rejects the release of the hostages and the end of the war, the risks increases international initiatives, including the Arab neighbors calling for boycotts of Israel and at stages towards the recognition of a Palestinian state by European countries.

Read more: I am an old hostage of Hamas. Here is my message to Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu

Permanent occupation of the Gaza Strip, population transfer of 2 million Palestinians and Israeli resettlement on this land are basic and delusional visions that would turn and accelerate confrontation with the world.

Why does Netanyahu, an intelligent, experienced and informed politician fail? The answer is not easy. Netanyahu has declined since 2015 by an alliance with ultra-Orthodox parties that are not used in the army and only care about sectoral needs, and since January 2023, ultra-right fanatics believed that Gaza's resettlement and Palestinian transfer are celestial orders. It is taken in a dilemma: 80% of the public considers it mainly responsible for the worst day of the country, 60% think that it should resign. A large majority receives its judicial reform, initiated immediately after the January 2023 elections, as a “judicial coup” an attempt to castrate the legislative branch and to demolish the independence of the Supreme Court. Many believe that the objective of his blatant attack on democracy is to escape his case of corruption, fraud and violation of confidence.

A demonstrator lifts a sign calling for an action to guarantee the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza during a demonstration outside the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 14, 2025. Jack Guezgetty Images

For him, any break within 60 days of Wareven, certainly immediately brought calculations and responsibilities: an accelerated legal proceedings; Requests for the National Inquiry Committee investigating October 7 and the events before, during and after; Meltdown of the coalition; and a probable dishonored ejection of public life. I think Netanyahu really wants all hostages at home. But when this comes up against immediate threats to his political survival, he prefers to leave them in Gaza. He has already torpedoed several hostage-supply opportunities and seems to do so once again during the weekend, residing in the American warranty in Hamas for the end of the war in exchange for the publication of all hostages and entry, with the Trump administration, in the order of Trumps New Middle East (to include the replacement of Hamas, described above). Netanyahu sticks to his eternal war in order to avoid a break in the fighting, which could lead to the end of his political career.

This behavior is unacceptable for Israel and the Israelis. We are, as the former president of the Supreme Court Aharon Barak wrote years ago, defending democracy which “should be able to defend themselves against those who try to use the freedoms and the tools he provides to destroy it from the inside”. We are led by someone who has lost its strategic and moral compass, leading to the nation in the war motivated by personal political interests against our security and our common future.

Israel needs a new sober and sober leadership with a clear realistic vision and a leader of self capable of reading the soul of our people, understanding the spirits of partners and rivals, and above all, have courage to make decisions and the power to implement them.

The world will make a judgment. But the burden of bringing Israel back on the right track is the citizens of Oursisraéli. I think we are going to overcome. This war will end soon, and the worst government of Israel will be replaced by a responsible and effective government. A long repair path must follow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7290294/ehud-barak-trump-ceasefire-plan-way-forward-for-israel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos