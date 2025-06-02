Donald Trump's net approval is positive on a single key problem





President Donald Trump's net approval rating is negative about a series of questions, with the exception of immigration, according to a new poll.

According to political and statistician analyst Nate Silver, writing in his money substitution, Trump has a clear negative approval side on trade, economy and inflation but a slightly positive note on immigration.

Why it matters

Taking the temperature of the nation, the approval notes are good measures of the public's response to Trump policies and its actions as president. During the first months of his second term, Trump's popularity fluctuated, certain more favorable polls than others. A sustained reaction to his policies could persuade the president to change his approach.

Trump, who has made immigration a central part of his campaign, has promised to suppress border security, carry out mass deportations and end the federal advantages for people residing in the country illegally.

President Donald Trump speaking with journalists in the rain after arriving on Air Force One to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on May 30.

Silver joined dozens of recent surveys and found that Trump's approval rating on immigration was +2.5%.

The president did not behave as well on other questions, with an approval rating of -9.5% on trade, -11.3% on the economy and -17.5% on inflation.

The May Survey led by Verasight US for Force found similar results, the Americans disappearing the treatment by the president of all the political areas that have been interviewed, except border security.

This survey also revealed that 49% disapproved of its immigration policy, while 47% approved.

Overall, Silver found that during the polls analysis, Trump had a clear approval rating of -5.4.

An RMG Research / Napolitan News survey, made between May 14 and 21 among 3,000 registered voters, showed a 48% Trump approval rating, with 50% disapproval. The survey had an error margin of more or less 1.8 percentage points.

Other polls have found a more positive response to the president. According to a recent Rasmussen survey, 53% of respondents said they had approved Trump, while 46% said they had disapproved.

What people say

Scott Lucas, professor of international politics at the University College Dublin, previously warned against reading too much of his survey, saying in Newsweek: “Opinion polls have their own prejudices.”

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on April 20: “We will, together, make America larger, better, stronger, richer, healthier and more religious, that it has never been before !!!”

What happens next

The mid-term elections, scheduled for November 2026, could offer a clearer indication of voter attitudes towards the president's policies.

