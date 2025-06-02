PM Modi likely to jump the G7 summit organized by Canada – a first in six years in the first post





Ten-fed bilateral relations, persistent tensions on pro-Khalistan separatist activities, and potential security problems are among the main reasons why PM Modi is unlikely to attend the G7 summit in Canada. He also did not receive an official invitation Learn more

It is unlikely that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Summit of the Seven Group (G7) organized by Canada later this month, marking the first time in six years, the high-level rally of world leaders will be missing. Prime Minister Modi did not receive an official invitation for the June 1517 summit in Alberta, and Indian officials say that he was unlikely to travel to Canada even if we were issued. Tenborn bilateral relations, persistent tensions on pro-Khalistan separatist activities and potential security problems are among the main reasons, Times of India reported. The story continues below this announcement A G7 Canadian spokesperson refused to confirm whether Prime Minister Modi would be invited. Indian officials say that a last minute invitation will probably not be accepted due to logistical challenges and concerns about the possible disturbances of Sikhs separatist groups. Relations between the two countries grilled last year after the primordial minister Justin Trudeau publicly accused the Indian government of participating in the murder of the separatist Sikh Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. India denied allegation and criticized the lack of evidence. The benefits have led to a diplomatic confrontation, the two nations expeling superior diplomats. The successor of Trudeaus, Prime Minister Mark Carney, did not directly address the Nijjar affair, but expressed his interest in rebuilding links with India thanks to an extended trade. India, in turn, has expressed hope that Carney will adopt a more measured approach than its predecessor and reiterated its desire to engage according to mutual trust. India has urged Ottawa to ensure the security of Indian diplomats and to take higher measures against extremist and secessionist elements operating on Canadian soil. Although Canada has not publicly announced its guest list for the summit, local media reports indicate that invitations have been extended to the leaders of Australia, Ukraine, South Africa and Brazil. The story continues below this announcement Modi has attended each G7 summit since 2019, when France invited it as a guest. His participation in the forum of the main industrial democracies was considered as a sign of increasing influence of the India in the development of global policy and the success of cross -border challenges.

