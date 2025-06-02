Politics
Ed Miliband strands the British nuclear power potential
The world returns to nuclear energy, and of course America must be the first, the largest and the best.
Rapid and decisive measures are necessary to skip the industrial nuclear energy database of the Americas, wrote President Trump last week, to ensure our national and economic security.
Trump turalizes what Biden has temporarily started in his current act by simplifying the granting of licenses and accelerating the construction process for nuclear infrastructure. The change of mood is important, because since the creation of the nuclear regulatory committee 50 years ago, it has not ordered a single new factory.
Elsewhere, Europeans also shake their long -standing hostility, which is not easy to do when a coalition government may require the support of the Greens.
Last month, Belgium reversed a 2003 law by unfolding nuclear energy. And here? While the United Kingdom was the pioneer of the world in civil nuclear energy, with a work reactor bubbling in Harwell in 1947, things are anything but quick and decisive.
In 2022, as a last act, a Boris Johnson, Happy-Happy announced a massive expansion of nuclear energy by 2050. Just in time, you might think, given a large deficit in production capacity.
By 2030, he could not have three operational reactors left. A roadmap published in January 2024 committed the United Kingdom to build 24 GW of new capacity by 2050, large and small.
A large British nuclear has been created And a competition was launched To encourage the construction of small modular reactors (SMR). The value of our worn nuclear fuel, an active that can be usefully exploited inimaginally in the 1950s, was also recognized.
The tenderers were informed that the six chosen for the initial restricted list would be reduced to two. One would be a shovel in the choice of soil with a safety and design approval adapted to rapid deployment, to fill the energy gap. The other was considered an native design with an export potential, which is a way of saying Rolls-Royce without using the Rolls or Royce words.
We were told that we do not put all our eggs in a single basket, explains an initiate of the industry. Very few nations have chosen one.
The bureaucrats delayed the competition using the election as an excuse, then once again. Surprisingly, the only design capable of putting shovels in the soil, nuscal, was rejected last year, As I pointed out at the time.
Nuscale had been the original Rolls-Rysces partner before divorce, had a head start and would not ask taxpayers to the taxpayer. But the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) explained that he did not meet the criteria of SMR competition, because he had already started production and did not need support for the arrival of the market.
The goal posts had moved and had not stopped moving.
Now, officials insist that he would never have had a single winner of the SMR competition a account disputed by the participants in the competition and the former ministers.
His dishonest and quite simply not true, says a tenderer. There were six offers for four slots during the final round, everyone assuming that he should be Rolls-Royce plus one. This was specified in the submission process. It was always six, four, two.
Elegant [Miliband] Must stop its fixation with renewable energies at the expense of everything else and elect SMR technologies for deployment in the United Kingdom, explains Andrew Bowie, Minister of Energy Shadow.
A spokesperson for the DESNZ said: Great British Nuclear advances his SMR competition and received final offers, which he assesses before the final decisions taken. Naked sources argue that it could have functional reactors by 2030, the earliest is 2035, and it seems optimistic.
SMRs were initially considered as Offer industrial facilitiesBut the beaten media has made nuclear more pleasant to the taste. The UKS focus on becoming small have neglected the advantages of becoming big, with proven conceptions.
We absolutely need nuclear power more on a large scale because these reactors have design maturity, construction experience, operational files and preparing for the supply chain to mitigate the risks of the project, explains Tom Greatrex, director general of the Nuclear Industry Association.
Since we need much more clean and clean power, we must build more large proven technologies. More than 70 reactors are currently under construction, according to the World Nuclear Association, almost all are large reactors on the Gigawatt scale, and many of them are in China.
The extension of the SMR beauty competition could be good for civil servants and consultants, but not for industry or consumers faced with the prospect of Panus breakdowns.
As Kathryn Porter explains, energy analyst at Watt Logic, the Iberian power failure in April and our very close Miss on January 8 remind us how expensive generation deficit.
With a large part of the gas production fleet which should retire in the coming years, there are real risks of failure towards the end of this decade and in the 2030s depending on the rate of these pensions, she said.
The Iberian power failure led to seven deaths in very benign weather conditions, a winter breakdown in the United Kingdom would be much more dangerous.
Ed Miliband sees himself in a heroic role as a savior of the climate, but he is also a temporary intendant of a scientific and technical heritage of the great nations that we have of engineers and scientists that the world is committed. He has a duty to keep this alive. And even more, to keep our lights on.
Andrew Orlowski Tweete at @Andreworlowski
