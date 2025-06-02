



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the first meeting of the Council of Ministers on June 4 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting of this week will be the first since India responded to the Pahalgam Carnage of April 22 and launched the Sindoor operation as a reprisal measure. India has targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok) and then repaled against all Pakistani offensives under this operation. Addressing a rally in Western Bengal, Prime Minister Modi confirmed that Operation Sindoor was currently underway and reiterated the government's position according to which India has established a “new normal” in its response to terrorism. Meanwhile, the opposition required a special parliament session to discuss the Sindoor operation and the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The request for a special session was even more fueled after the defense staff chief, General Anil Chauhan, while in Singapore, admitted that India had made “errors” very early during the Sindoor operation, but said that the errors were “rectified”. For the first time, General Chauhan admitted that India has lost an unspecified number of jets during the operation. In an interview with Bloomberg on the Shangri-la dialogueGeneral Anil Chauhan, however, rejected the claims of the Pakistani Prime Minister that she killed six Indian planes, including four gusts, as “absolutely incorrect”. “What is important is that, not the broken down, but why they were broken … Why were they broken down, what errors were made – that are important. The figures are not important,” said General Chauhan. Taking Cudgels against the center, the president of the Mallikarjun Kharge congress said that the government should register in Pakistan and hold a special session to hold deliberations on Operation Sindoor. The Congress veteran chief also accused the government of “deceiving the nation” in response to the admission of General Chauhan to Singapore. Intensifying his attack more, Kharge allegedly allegedly offered clarity on President Donald Trump, taking the merit of the ceasefire between India and PakistanPrime Minister Modi was “on an electoral blitz, taking personal credit for the value of the armed forces”. Donald Trump repeatedly has credit for negotiating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The United States said they used trade and prices for strong arms, India and Pakistan to reach an immediate cease-fire, an affirmation that India denied “false”. Posted by: Nakul Ahuja Posted on: June 2, 2025 Settle

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-narendra-modi-to-chair-council-of-ministers-meet-on-june-4-first-since-op-sindoor-launch-2734472-2025-06-02 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos