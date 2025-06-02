



The White House withdrew as a candidate for the administrator of NASA, suddenly pulling a close ally of Elon Musk of consideration to direct the space agency.

Donald Trump said he would soon announce a new candidate. After an in -depth examination of previous associations, I withdraw by this the appointment of Jared Isaacman to direct NASA, published the US President online. I will soon announce a new candidate who will be aligned with the mission and will put America first in space.

Isaacman, a billionaire private astronaut who had been choosing muscles to lead NASA, was due next week for a very delayed confirmation vote in front of the US Senate. Its withdrawal of consideration has attracted a lot to the space industry by surprise.

Trump and the White House did not explain what led to the decision.

Isaamman, whose withdrawal was reported earlier by Semaor, said that he was incredibly grateful to Trump and all those who supported me throughout this trip.

I have acquired a much deeper appreciation for government complexities and the weight of our political leaders, he published. It may not always be obvious through speech and turbulence, but there are many competent and dedicated people who love this country and deeply care about the mission.

Isaacmans' dismissal comes just a few days after the official departure of white house musks, where the role of the CEO of SpaceX as an employee of the special government leading the so-called Ministry of Government efficiency (DOGE) has created turbulence for the administration and frustrated some of the Trump aid.

Friday, Elon Musk and Donald Trump at a press conference at the Oval Office. Photography: Shutterstock

Musk, according to a person familiar with his reaction, was disappointed with the withdrawal of Isaacmans.

It is rare to find someone so competent and in good heart, wrote Musk about Isaacman on X, responding to the news of the decision of white houses.

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

We did not know who could type the administration to replace Isaacman.

A floating name is the retired lieutenant-general of the Air Force, Steven Kwast, a former defender of the creation of the American spatial force and a supporter of Trump, according to three people familiar with the discussions.

Isaacman, the former CEO of the SHIFT4 payment processor company, has obtained wide support from the space industry, but aroused concerns about legislators concerning its links with Musk and SpaceX, where he spent hundreds of millions of dollars as a private private space flight customer.

The former candidate had given a donation to the Democrats during the previous elections. During his confirmation audience in April, he sought to balance the NASAS existing spatial exploration strategy at the Moon with pressure to move the Focus Agency on Mars, saying that the United States can plan travel to the two destinations.

As a potential leader of the 18,000 NASA employees, Isaacman faced an intimidating task to implement this decision to prioritize Mars, since NASA has spent years and billions of dollars trying to return its astronauts to the moon.

Friday, the space agency published new details on the budgetary plan of the Trump 2026 administrations which proposed to kill dozens of space science programs and to dismiss thousands of employees, a controversial overhaul that space defenders and legislators described as devastating for the agency.

The Republican of Montana, Tim Sheehy, member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transport Committee, posted that Isaamman had been a strong choice of President Trump to lead NASA.

I was proud to present Jared at his audience and I strongly opposed the efforts to derail his appointment, said Sheehy.

Some scientists have seen the candidate change as more destabilizing for NASA while he faces spectacular budget cuts without a confirmed leader in place to navigate the political turbulence between the congress, the White House and the workforce of the Agencys space.

So not to have [Isaacman] As the boss of NASA is bad news for the agency, published the astronomer of Harvard-Smithsonian, Jonathan McDowell.

Perhaps a good thing for Jared himself, because being the head of NASA at the moment is a bit of a scenario of Kobayashi Maru, added McDowell, referring to an exercise in the science fiction franchise Star Trek where the cadets are placed in a scenario without gain.

With Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jun/01/trump-drops-nasa-nominee-jared-isaacman-scrapping-elon-musks-pick The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos