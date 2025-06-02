Favoritism to meritocracy – opinion





TThe appointment of Lieutenant-General Djaka Budhi as Director General of Customs and Bimo Wijayero as Director General of Taxes shows that the understanding of President Prabowo suffered from the concept of meritocracy has been confused with favoritism. Instead of appointing people with expertise and experience to manage state revenues, Prabowo has chosen people in accordance with their personal preferences. Djaka and Bimo were chosen without going through a transparent process. Their names suddenly appeared, then they were appointed to these strategic posts of the Ministry of Finance, which had always been occupied by career officials. The Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati seemed unable to resist candidates in parachuting. Djaka, former Inspector General of the Ministry of Defense and Chief Secretary of the State Intelligence Agency, has long been close to Prabowo. During the era of the new order, Djoko was his subordinate in the command of the special forces of the army and joined the Rose team. There was a strong nuance of favoritism in the choice of Bimo. It is true that the former deputy assistant assistant to strategic investments at the coordinated ministry of maritime affairs and investments had worked as a member of the staff of the Directorate General of Taxes for seven years, from 2003 to 2010. However, he would have been chosen because he was a former student of the Taruna Nusanta Senior High School Class from 1995. In the Red Cabinet, at least five years ago Java. The Ministry of Finance is not a battlefield. The director general of customs and the director general of taxes are important technical positions which do not need expertise in military strategy, but which require specific skills in tax management and an understanding of laws concerning taxation and international trade, as well as an extensive experience in the management of the complex system of revenues of states. What Prabowo did does not comply with the procedures for the appointment of state officials. In the era of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono – who also had military training – the acts of notes of managers of level I were carried out by strictly applying the mechanism of the final evaluation team. The existence of this team has shown that the government was implementing the mechanism of controls and sales to ensure that strategic positions were provided by good people. The final evaluation team was a bastion to prevent bureaucracy from becoming an area for political patronage, but it collapsed at the time of President Joko Widodo. The appointments of Djaka and Bimo were not in accordance with law n ° 5/2014 on the civil apparatus of the State, which stipulates that the management positions must be occupied by competent and professional persons thanks to a strict selection mechanism. This should be done by the creation of a selection committee, transparent announcements, the selection and determination of the final evaluation team. Of course, a president has a right of prerogative. But this right does not give it carte blanche To build a dynasty or restore a style of militarist government. Decisions like this damage not only the principle of meritocracy within the government, but also transmit the bad message: loyalty is more important than capacity, and from where someone comes is more a decisive factor than past achievements.

