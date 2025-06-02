Politics
PM Modi invites global investments in the India aviation sector
Prime Minister Narendra Modi approaches a rally during international air transport associations 81st annual general meeting in New Delhi. | Photo credit: –
Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited investments in the country's aviation sector on Monday, which, according to him, is ready to reach unprecedented heights.
Addressing international air transport associations 81st Annual General Meeting and at the World Air Transport Summit, Prime Minister Modi noted that the new Indian Air Plans Aviation Laws with Global Basic Practices, presenting significant investment opportunities.
The new law on Indian aircraft aligns the laws on aviation with the best global practices, guaranteeing a rationalized regulatory framework, an ease of compliance and a simplified tax structure, which presents a significant investment opportunity for large international aeronautical companies, said the Prime Minister.
He stressed that the growth of the aviation sector is reflected in new flights, new jobs and new possibilities, noting that the industry creates expanding opportunities for pilots, crew members, engineers and land staff.
In addition, the Prime Minister underlined the emergence of maintenance, reparation and overhaul (MRO) as the sunrise sector, declaring that India is accelerating efforts to become a world center for planes maintenance. It cited that in 2014, India had 96 MRO installations, which has now increased to 154.
In addition, 100% IED under the automatic road, reduction in GSTs and tax rationalization measures have given new dynamics to the India MRO sector.
Prime Minister Modi has also described the objective of India to establish a MRO Hub of $ 4 billion by 2030, strengthening the growth strategy for nations aviation.
In addition, the Prime Minister stressed that India should not be considered as an aviation market but as a leader in the value chain.
He said that from design to delivery, India is an integral part of the world aviation supply chain. The PM also said that the management and rhythm of the India are on the right track, expressing confidence in the continuous nations of rapid progress.
Design in India
In addition, Prime Minister Modi urged aviation companies to adopt not only the brand in India but also design in India.
Stressing that coherent reforms were a key engine of the India rapidly expanding the aviation sector, the Prime Minister stressed India’s commitment to become a global manufacturing center, with strategic initiatives supporting this vision.
He mentioned that the manufacturing of mission was announced in this year's budget, strengthening Indiates on industrial growth.
Expressing his confidence in the growing significance of the India in the world aviation ecosystem, he said that today, India emerges as a world leader in space convergence.
In addition, the Prime Minister has underlined a remarkable transformation of civil aviation in recent years. India has become the third largest internal aeronautical market in the world, he said.
Stressing the success of the Udan regional connectivity scheme, he described it as gold chapter in the history of Indian civil aviation.
Prime Minister Modi said that as part of this initiative, more than 15 million passengers have benefited from affordable air trips, allowing many citizens to fly for the first time.
The Prime Minister also pointed out that Indias Airlines continues to achieve two -digit growth, with 240 million passengers flying each year in favor of the total population of most countries in the world.
It has planned that in 2030, this number should reach 500 million passengers. Prime Minister Modi noted that 3.5 million metric tonnes of cargo is transported per year per year in India, and this volume is expected to increase to 10 million metric tonnes by the end of this decade.
Posted on June 2, 2025
|
